Skip to main content

Santiago Vescovi Out Against Mississippi State

Tennessee's Santiago Vescovi is out against Mississippi State, according to GoVols 247.

The Volunteers hope to put their best foot forward against the Mississippi State Bulldogs but must do so without one of their best players. Santiago Vescovi is out tonight, according to a report from GoVols 247.

Vescovi is one of the team's best scorers, recently compared to Manu Ginobli by Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse. He is one of the most crafty scorers in the conference and is a constant matchup nightmare.

This is another opportunity for Tennessee to establish a consistent post presence. They have been one of the most consistent perimeter teams in college basketball but need a low post threat.

Uros Plavsic logged 19 points and three rebounds against Kentucky. Plavsic had the best game of any big for the Volunteers this season, and they will need another strong effort from their 7-1 big man to beat Mississippi State. The Bulldogs are one of the best defensive teams in the conference, but Tennessee already routed them a few games ago.

How To Watch Tennessee @ Mississippi State

  • Gameday: Tuesday, January 17th, 2023.
  • Game time: 7:00 pm ET
  • TV: ESPN2
  • Stadium: Humphrey Coliseum (Mississippi State, Mississippi)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Scroll to Continue

Read More

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers

Olivier Nkamhoua
Men's Basketball

LIVE Updates: Tennessee vs. Mississippi State

By Evan Crowell
Nico Iamaleava Latest Visit Photos
Football

On3 Ranks Nico Iamaleava No. 1 Player

By Evan Crowell
Elyiss Williams
Recruiting

Elyiss Williams, A Potential Two-Way Star

By Evan Crowell
Jaheim Singletary
Football

Why Tennessee Should Pursue Jaheim Singletary

By Evan Crowell
Byron Young
Football

Recapping Tennessee's NFL Draft Departures

By Evan Crowell
Hendon Hooker
Football

Hendon Hooker Details Offseason Journey

By Evan Crowell
Joe Milton
Football

National Analyst Thinks Joe Milton Could Become "Superstar"

By Evan Crowell
Daniel Okoye
Recruiting

Junior Day Viewed as Home-Run For Coaching Staff

By Evan Crowell