Santiago Vescovi Out Against Mississippi State

The Volunteers hope to put their best foot forward against the Mississippi State Bulldogs but must do so without one of their best players. Santiago Vescovi is out tonight, according to a report from GoVols 247.

Vescovi is one of the team's best scorers, recently compared to Manu Ginobli by Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse. He is one of the most crafty scorers in the conference and is a constant matchup nightmare.

This is another opportunity for Tennessee to establish a consistent post presence. They have been one of the most consistent perimeter teams in college basketball but need a low post threat.

Uros Plavsic logged 19 points and three rebounds against Kentucky. Plavsic had the best game of any big for the Volunteers this season, and they will need another strong effort from their 7-1 big man to beat Mississippi State. The Bulldogs are one of the best defensive teams in the conference, but Tennessee already routed them a few games ago.

How To Watch Tennessee @ Mississippi State

Gameday: Tuesday, January 17th, 2023.

Tuesday, January 17th, 2023. Game time: 7:00 pm ET

7:00 pm ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Stadium: Humphrey Coliseum (Mississippi State, Mississippi)

Humphrey Coliseum (Mississippi State, Mississippi)

