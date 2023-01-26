Tennessee Brings Out Alternate Jerseys For Big 12/SEC Challenge

The Big 12/SEC Challenge will have every college basketball fan's attention on Saturday. Tennessee plays in one of the day's biggest games, as they will take on the No. 10 Texas Longhorns.

Big games call for cool storylines, and the Volunteers gave us one on Thursday afternoon. The school announced they would don some new alternate threads against Texas, a throwback to some of their early uniforms.

Tennessee is on a three-game win streak, a strong response after a heartbreaking loss to a middling Kentucky team at home. Many players have gotten in on the fun, but guard Zakai Zeigler has taken a step up with some of his backcourt mates dealing with injuries.

Texas recently lost to Iowa State, who takes on Missouri in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. However, the Longhorns have responded, winning their last two games in conniving fashion.

Head coach Rick Barnes has emphasized getting stronger toward the end of the season, and we are there. Teams have one full month of regular season play left; meaning programs are putting the final touches on their March Madness resume. Tennessee has an excellent one, but a win Saturday would sweeten it.

