Tennessee Enters as Large Favorites Over Kentucky

This basketball season has brought several unprecedented events in Tennessee's way. One of the biggest is being a double-digit favorite over the Kentucky Wildcats, who have historically ruled the SEC.

Each major sportsbook has Tennessee heavily favored, a reflection of its standing. The Volunteers are the No. 5 team nationally, second in the SEC to only Alabama. Meanwhile, Kentucky has had a disappointing season, with the low mark coming against South Carolina. The Wildcats lose at home to an 8-8 Gamecocks team going through severe struggles.

DraftKings: UT -12, -875 ML

FanDuel: UT -12.5, -850 ML

Caesars Sportsbook: UT -11.5, -800 ML

Tennessee is searching for its fifth consecutive win to begin conference play. They are putting together a strong resume for March Madness, where they hope to make the program's first Final Four in history.

Head coach Rick Barnes has instilled belief in a team full of wily veterans. Everyone plays a different role, but the most remarkable thing is that they find new ways to compete with each outing.

Santiago Vescovi is a three-level scorer, Zakai Zeigler leads the Volunteer in pacing and offensive setup, Uros Plasvic is one of the strongest rim protectors in the conference and more. Their ability to be multiple will serve them well, as teams don't know how to prepare for them.

The betting line reflects as much. Kentucky rarely opens as an underdog, much less a double-digit one. Head coach John Calipari has expressed frustrations with his team's play this year but believes they can put it together.

If they can, it must start against Tennessee. The orange and white surely aren't taking this contest lightly, especially against one of the premier brands in college hoops.

