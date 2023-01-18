Skip to main content

The Halftime Report: Tennessee vs. Mississippi State

Sloppy play has defined Tennessee's first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, similar to their outing against Kentucky.

Tennessee has come out slowly after a close loss against Kentucky. Mental mistakes have defined both games, and the Volunteers must correct this heading into the second half.

Guards Santiago Vescovi and Tyreke Key are out of action tonight, leaving the orange and white without 22 points in their lineup. The ESPN broadcast shared that Tennessee struggled to move the ball against a shell of Mississippi State's zone defense in the shootaround.

The Bulldogs aren't necessarily out-executing the Volunteers. Instead, Tennessee is beating itself. Guard Zakai Zeigler has a lot on his plate, and it has shown in his play with several costly turnovers.

It looks like a different team than a week ago. The ball is stagnant, and sometimes only two players touch the ball on offensive possessions. Meanwhile, Mississippi State looks crisp and ready for revenge after Tennessee embarrassed them earlier this month.

Fortunately, the game is tied. The mistakes are fixable if head coach Rick Barnes can communicate with the team, and it seems they did toward the end of the first half.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Volunteers found something and came back to even the score at 23. They must continue that moving forward, and the second half is integral.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.

In This Article (2)

Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Mississippi State Bulldogs

Olivier Nkamhoua
Men's Basketball

LIVE Updates: Tennessee vs. Mississippi State

By Evan Crowell
Santiago Vescovi
Men's Basketball

Santiago Vescovi Out Against Mississippi State

By Evan Crowell
Nico Iamaleava Latest Visit Photos
Football

On3 Ranks Nico Iamaleava No. 1 Player

By Evan Crowell
Elyiss Williams
Recruiting

Elyiss Williams, A Potential Two-Way Star

By Evan Crowell
Jaheim Singletary
Football

Why Tennessee Should Pursue Jaheim Singletary

By Evan Crowell
Byron Young
Football

Recapping Tennessee's NFL Draft Departures

By Evan Crowell
Hendon Hooker
Football

Hendon Hooker Details Offseason Journey

By Evan Crowell
Joe Milton
Football

National Analyst Thinks Joe Milton Could Become "Superstar"

By Evan Crowell