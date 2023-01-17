LIVE Updates: Tennessee vs. Mississippi State

The Volunteers hope to put their best foot forward against the Mississippi State Bulldogs but must do so without one of their best players. Santiago Vescovi is out tonight, according to a report from GoVols 247.

However, they got a strong performance from Uros Plavsic last game. This may be an opportunity for him to establish himself, as he logged 19 points and three rebounds against Kentucky.

Head coach Rick Barnes stressed the importance of finding your footing after tough losses. The best teams in March bounce back from these moments in the regular season.

This isn't college football. Teams will have missteps in the regular season, but their response dictates how the season unfolds. Mississippi State presents a difficult challenge; the Bulldogs are one of the best defensive teams in the conference, but Tennessee already routed them a few games ago.

They come at the right time in the schedule, but the Volunteers must execute on both sides.

How To Watch Tennessee @ Mississippi State

Gameday: Tuesday, January 17th, 2023.

7:00 pm ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Stadium: Humphrey Coliseum (Mississippi State, Mississippi)

Humphrey Coliseum (Mississippi State, Mississippi) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

