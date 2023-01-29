Making The Case: Why Tennessee Should Be No. 1

Entering Saturday, here is what the AP top ten looked like.

1. Purdue

2. Alabama

3. Houston

4. Tennessee

5. Kansas State

6. Arizona

7. Virginia

8. UCLA

9. Kansas

10. Texas

Two of those teams lost outright on Saturday. Furthermore, others struggled against inferior competition, like Houston beating an unranked Cincinnati team by six points. Eight top 25 teams lost on Saturday, marking one of the most exciting days of the season.

Monday's AP Poll will look drastically different. Tennessee will be the No. 1 SEC team, but voters may pencil them in as college basketball's top team. It will be tough for them to unseat Purdue, who is on a seven-game winning streak.

However, when you compare their resumes, it appears that Tennessee has a legitimate argument. In Purdue's past ten games, they have played one ranked opponent. They are 9-1 in that stretch, with their lone loss against an unranked Rutgers.

Five of those wins have come by single digits. The Boilermakers compiled impressive wins in November, but college basketball is a "what have you done recently for me" sport.

In Tennessee's past ten games, they have also only played one ranked opponent, No. 10 Texas. However, they have won seven of those games by double figures, and four came by 20+ points.

To reiterate, Tennessee has beaten unranked teams by 20+ points almost as much as Purdue has beaten unranked teams by single digits. The Volunteers are one of the most dominant defensive teams in college basketball while also putting forth some efficient offensive outings.

Head coach Rick Barnes has ensured his squad has defined responsibilities, but they have the freedom to break out. Each game, a new contributor rises to the occasion, the mark of an elite team.

Tennessee may not be the No. 1 team when the AP Poll comes out on Monday. However, it seems like their resume gives them a compelling case for that top spot.

