Skip to main content

Making The Case: Why Tennessee Should Be No. 1

Saturday had many upsets across college basketball, but one major power didn't fall: the Tennessee Volunteers.

Entering Saturday, here is what the AP top ten looked like.

  • 1. Purdue
  • 2. Alabama
  • 3. Houston
  • 4. Tennessee
  • 5. Kansas State
  • 6. Arizona
  • 7. Virginia
  • 8. UCLA
  • 9. Kansas
  • 10. Texas

Two of those teams lost outright on Saturday. Furthermore, others struggled against inferior competition, like Houston beating an unranked Cincinnati team by six points. Eight top 25 teams lost on Saturday, marking one of the most exciting days of the season.

Monday's AP Poll will look drastically different. Tennessee will be the No. 1 SEC team, but voters may pencil them in as college basketball's top team. It will be tough for them to unseat Purdue, who is on a seven-game winning streak.

However, when you compare their resumes, it appears that Tennessee has a legitimate argument. In Purdue's past ten games, they have played one ranked opponent. They are 9-1 in that stretch, with their lone loss against an unranked Rutgers.

Five of those wins have come by single digits. The Boilermakers compiled impressive wins in November, but college basketball is a "what have you done recently for me" sport.

In Tennessee's past ten games, they have also only played one ranked opponent, No. 10 Texas. However, they have won seven of those games by double figures, and four came by 20+ points.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

To reiterate, Tennessee has beaten unranked teams by 20+ points almost as much as Purdue has beaten unranked teams by single digits. The Volunteers are one of the most dominant defensive teams in college basketball while also putting forth some efficient offensive outings.

Head coach Rick Barnes has ensured his squad has defined responsibilities, but they have the freedom to break out. Each game, a new contributor rises to the occasion, the mark of an elite team.

Tennessee may not be the No. 1 team when the AP Poll comes out on Monday. However, it seems like their resume gives them a compelling case for that top spot.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers

Tayven Jackson
Football

Tayven Jackson on Milton, Iamaleava: "They're Both Heisman Quarterbacks"

By Evan Crowell
Zakai Zeigler
Men's Basketball

FINAL: Tennessee Cements Itself As CBB Power, Texas Staggers

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19876730
Men's Basketball

The Halftime Report: Tennessee vs. Texas

By Evan Crowell
Rick Barnes
Men's Basketball

LIVE Updates: Tennessee vs. Texas

By Evan Crowell
College Gameday
Men's Basketball

Final Thoughts: The Biggest Challenge Yet

By Evan Crowell
Nico Iamaleava
Football

National Outlet Sees QB Battle Brewing For Tennessee

By Evan Crowell
Hendon Hooker
Football

PFF Recognizes Historic Tennessee Duo Among CFB's Elite

By Evan Crowell
Uros Plavsic
Men's Basketball

How To Watch: Tennessee vs. Texas

By Evan Crowell