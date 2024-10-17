2025 Vols Commit Ethan Utley "1000 Percent" Locked In With Tennessee
Tennessee had many recruits on campus including a handful of 2025 commits. The Vols had nearly every 2025 commit on campus. One of the commits who made it to Knoxville was Ethan Utley.
Utley is a 2025 defensive lineman from Ensworth High School in Nashville, Tennessee. Utley recently caught up with Tennessee on SI following his visit.
“My visit was great. Getting to see my future teammates and have a good time with those guys and build that chemistry early is vital to our future success,” the 2025 defensive lineman commit stated to Tennessee on SI. “I feel like the defense dominated throughout the competition and stepped up when big plays needed to be made.”
He did get to talk to most of the coaches on the coaching staff ahead of the contest against the Florida Gators. “Most of the coaches are just preaching to me to keep winning and leading my high school team and stay where my feet are and go win a state championship,” Utley confirmed. With that being said Utley did once again reassure his commitment. This time with even more confidence than before. “I am all Vol 1000% percent,” said Utley.
He will also be in attendance for this weekend’s game which is anticipated to be the biggest recruiting weekend in the season for the Vols. “I will be at the Alabama game this weekend.”
