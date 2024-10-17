2026 Dre Quinn Receives Offer From Volunteers After Trip to Tennessee
Tennessee offered many prospects following the Florida vs Tennessee game. One of the recruits who was on campus and received an offer following was Dre Quinn. Quinn is a 2026 prospect being targeted for the LEO position.
Quinn attends Greater Atlanta Christian High School and is a 2026 prospect. He recently caught up with Tennessee on SI following his visit to Knoxville.
“Everything was great, I really loved the atmosphere,” Quinn stated to Tennessee on SI. “The game was closer than I thought it would be, Tennessee’s defense is insane.”
Tennessee defeated the Florida Gators on Saturday in overtime. The final score was 23-17 as Dylan Sampson put the game away. Before the game kicked off, the talented prospect had the opportunity to talk with some of the Tennessee coaches. He details more. “I talked to Coach Ekeler and Coach O’Rourke. They said they really enjoyed me being there and they’re glad I came.” Following the game is when he would receive his offer. Tennessee is already a top-three team for the 2026 LEO. “Tennessee is definitely the top 3 program in my recruitment for sure.”
Quinn hopes to visit Tennessee again despite not having a date set. “I hope to be able to come back. I enjoyed my time in Tennessee and would love to come back.”
