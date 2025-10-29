2026 Five-Star WR Tristen Keys Talks Tennessee Football
Last Friday, Vols on SI hit the road with Hattiesburg, Mississippi as the destination. The trip would feature game coverage of 2026 five-star wide receiver and Tennessee commit Tristen (TK) Keys.
Hattiesburg was set to welcome George County, an in-region opponent.
The nation's No. 1 wide receiver would have his best performance recorded of the season according to MaxPreps.
This season hasn't gone as planned as Keys has dealt with being a bit banged up throughout the year, but none of that mattered during this contest as the five-star made his presence felt.
TD for TK
The Tennessee commit was a focal point for the defense as in most cases there was a safety rolling over the top; however, it did not prevent Keys from making plays.
The Tigers were able to get Keys in a 1-on-1 situation and took full advantage. The soon to be Volunteer went up and snagged what would be the third touchdown of the season.
The result would give Hattiesburg an early 7-0 lead over George County with 9:21 remaining in the first quarter.
Concentration on the Catch
That would not be the last impactful play that Keys would be on the receiving end of. The sure-handed wide receiver would go on to lay out for a pass, making the reception in traffic. It is still open for debate on what was more impressive. The catch or the fact that it looked effortlessly.
You be the judge.
Keys would finish the night with 112-yards and a touchdown on just six receptions. Add a Friday night win to that as Hattiesburg would go on to defeat George County 42-21.
At the conclusion of the game, Keys would catch up with Vols on SI.
"I'm feeling great. I feel like we got a good team win. We came out here to play, and we did just that. So, I'm proud of my team," Keys said of the game results.
Vols on SI does NOT own any rights to the song (I'm From Mississippi) in the above video.
All music rights belong to a Mr. R.A.W.
Keys has been a Tennessee priority for an extensive time, and the relationship has been positive from all accounts.
At one point it seemed that the Vols were the team to beat for the services of the Mississippi native. Tennessee checked all of the boxes and also held the commitment of five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon. The friendship between Keys and Brandon just added more reason for Keys to make the move.
Everything suddenly changed when Keys pledged his commitment to LSU in March 2025. The Vols never gave up on Keys and that consistency played a huge role in flipping the number one rated wide receiver.
The flip was completed in August of 2025.
"Everything has been smooth (since the flip). I'm still loving it. I love Coach Heup (Josh Heupel), I love them guys," Keys said.
As mentioned, the relationship with the staff isn't the only one that played a role in this process.
"It's smooth, you know. Me and Faizon's relationship is only building and building. So, yeah, we gonna be crucial in the next couple of years," Keys said with a smile.
The success of Tennessee in 2025 has been noticed, and the utilization of the wide receivers has been highlighted by the five-star talent.
"Oh, they doing a great job. My guys: Chris Brazzell, Mike, Bray, just watching them boys go out there and play ball, is kind of inspiring. I chill with them guys when I'm down there, so just to see them go out there and make plays, it's like my big bro's. It's inspiring, for sure."
Keys knows what it is like to be prioritized by Tennessee and now as a commit, is looking at other priorities of the Volunteers.
Currently speaking, there may not be one as big as a 2027 in-state running back.
It was made clear that Keys is well-aware of the coveted junior running back.
"Oh yeah, David, he's a dog.," Keys said affirmatively.
2026's No. 1 WR had a message for 2027's No. 2 RB.
"Hey man, we building something special. Plus, we got Adidas. We (Tennessee) the priority. Go Vols! Come slide. Score some touchdowns from the backfield."
Keys would finish the interview with a message to arguably the most passionate fanbase there is, Vol Nation.
"Ayyee, I love yall! Keep supporting. Keep gettin' live and we gonna turn up. Go Vols!"
