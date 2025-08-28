5-Star Tristen Keys Flips to Tennessee Football
Tennessee football has struck gold, landing the commitment of five-star receiver target Tristen Keys and flipping the coveted recruit from conference foe LSU.
Keys has been a long-standing priority target for receivers coach Kelsey Pope and the rest of the coaching staff over the course of this recruiting cycle.
The wideout committed early in the recruiting process, surprising some with the early decision to commit to LSU in March, but Josh Heupel and his staff never quit, chipping away for over five months, and it has now paid off for the Vols.
He has a strong frame that measures in at nearly 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds which allows him to be a mismatch no matter the opposition and earn a consensus five-star rating.
He rounds out a strong offensive recruiting class that offensive coordinator Joey Halzle can work with following this season, including five-star quarterback commit Faizon Brandon.
Tennessee had an evident need for true difference makers on the offensive side of the ball, and the coaching staff has been working to increase the profile of talent in that regard, creating the potential for the return to an offense featuring explosiveness and prowess in all aspects.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- 2027 QB Jayce Johnson Commits to Texas A&M Over Tennessee Football
- Overlooking Tennessee Football's 2026 Linebacker Class
- Tennessee Football Extends Offer to Fast-Rising 2028 WR/TE
- Tennessee Football Tight End Commit Carson Sneed Flips Commitment to North Carolina
- Tennessee Volunteers Predicted to Lose First SEC Game to Major Rival
- Former Tennessee Sports Star Set to Return to the WWE Following SummerSlam
- 2027 WR Carter Davis Talks Recent Tennessee Offer & Where The Vols Stand
- Tennessee Football Recruiting Stays Hot
- Watch: Former Tennessee Football WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. Scores During Scrimmage
- Former Tennessee Football WR Reunites With Jauan Jennings
- Tennessee LB Bryson Eason Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
- Omarr Norman-Lott Proving Doubters Wrong as He Runs with Chiefs’ Starters