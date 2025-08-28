Volunteer Country

5-Star Tristen Keys Flips to Tennessee Football

Five-star receiver Tristen Keys flips to Tennessee from LSU and gives the Vols a premier weapon for the future

Shayne Pickering

Tristen Keys on his official visit to Tennessee
Tristen Keys on his official visit to Tennessee / UT Athletics

Tennessee football has struck gold, landing the commitment of five-star receiver target Tristen Keys and flipping the coveted recruit from conference foe LSU.

Keys has been a long-standing priority target for receivers coach Kelsey Pope and the rest of the coaching staff over the course of this recruiting cycle.

The wideout committed early in the recruiting process, surprising some with the early decision to commit to LSU in March, but Josh Heupel and his staff never quit, chipping away for over five months, and it has now paid off for the Vols.

He has a strong frame that measures in at nearly 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds which allows him to be a mismatch no matter the opposition and earn a consensus five-star rating.

He rounds out a strong offensive recruiting class that offensive coordinator Joey Halzle can work with following this season, including five-star quarterback commit Faizon Brandon.

Tennessee had an evident need for true difference makers on the offensive side of the ball, and the coaching staff has been working to increase the profile of talent in that regard, creating the potential for the return to an offense featuring explosiveness and prowess in all aspects.

Published
Shayne Pickering is a multimedia journalist with experience covering a variety of collegiate programs. He has several years of experience covering teams within the college athletics scene.

