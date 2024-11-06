2026 Four-Star Keytrin Harris Details Tennessee Visit
Tennessee had many talented recruits on campus Saturday when they took on their border rivals Kentucky. The Vols would win the game 28-18 and would win the night in recruiting getting some of the bigger names on their board to attend.
One of the players to attend was Keytrin Harris. Harris is a four-star defensive lineman from Narbonne High School in Las Vegas, Nevada. He is ranked inside the top 200 recruits and caught up with Tennessee on SI following his game-day visit to Tennessee.
“My visit to Tennessee was great. I got to experience what the campus and the town are really like and see how I might fit into the program. The staff was welcoming and went out of their way to show me around and make sure I felt comfortable. It gave me a good sense of what the Volunteer community is all about. The atmosphere was really energetic. The fans were intense, and the game-day atmosphere was like nothing I’d experienced before everyone was wearing black and orange, and you could feel the pride they had in their team. The vibe on campus was lively but also had a close-knit, family feel, which is important to me. Overall, it was a unique mix of excitement and community,” Harris confirmed to Tennessee on SI.
This visit had an impact on the talented four-star’s recruitment as Tennessee left a big impression on the defensive lineman. “This visit definitely had an impact on my recruitment. Tennessee showed me a lot of love, and it felt like they had a vision for me and how I could contribute to their program. After this visit, Tennessee has definitely moved up my list. I’m still weighing my options, but they made a strong impression.”
A huge part of his visit was being able to connect with both the commits and the coaching staff. This is a big part of getting a feel for the school you’re visiting. “I did get a chance to talk with some of the current commits. I spoke with a couple of guys who are already locked in with Tennessee, and they shared what sold them on the program. They told me about the support they’ve received and how the coaching staff really invests in each player’s development on and off the field. They made a strong case for why Tennessee could be a great fit for me, too. I spoke with a few coaches during my visit, including Coach Chop, who has been recruiting me. They took the time to break down how they see me fitting into their system and the kind of impact I could have here. Their message was that Tennessee is a place where I’d be developed to my full potential, and they seem genuinely invested in my future.”
Tennessee will be on the radar for another visit as Harris confirms he would love to re-attend. “I do plan to return to Tennessee if possible. I want to take another look to make sure I have all the details about the program, and I’d love to meet more of the staff and players. Tennessee has definitely made an impression, so another visit would be a great opportunity to learn even more and see if this is the place for me.”
