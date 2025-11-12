2027 Buford ATH Ethan Hauser Details Latest Visit with Tennessee Football
When the Tennessee Volunteers played host to the Oklahoma Sooners last weekend, the result did not go in favor of the home team.
However, there were many positives to take away from the game, and the main bright spot was the fact that the majority of the visiting prospects had an amazing time and enjoyed the atmosphere.
Among the large group was 2027 Buford (GA) ATH Ethan Hauser.
Hauser would catch up with Vols on SI to detail the visit to Rocky Top.
Ethan Hauser's Visit
The overall visit was great. My family and I really enjoyed the atmosphere and getting to know the staff better, but what stood out was the energy from the players, coaches, and fans. Everyone’s energy was through the roof, and it showed through interactions with each other, recruits, and towards the game," said Hauser.
The prospect from Georgia is in somewhat of a gray area in terms of future position. Hauser has a build and skill set combo that could be effecient at either linebacker or safety.
The Vols appear to be aware of this as they are keeping the doors open as it pertains to what Hauser may do at the next level, especially if Tennessee were to be the choice.
"The talks are about both (linebacker, safety), and in both positions the guys playing them are doing a very good job. Having the chance to watch and critique their plays and technique will definitely help me with my game and help me take it to the next level," explained Hauser.
Hauser continued by telling Vols on SI that time was spent with a few staffers, two of which are defensive positional coaches.
"I spoke mostly with Coach (Willie Martinez) Nez, Coach (Tim) Banks, Coach (Danny) O’Rourke, etc. Their message was giving me a general idea of how the program is run, the game-plan for the night, and just growing a relationship with me in my recruitment with Tennessee," Hauser said.
The relationship with between Hauser and the Vols has to be in good shape as Hauser is familiar with Tennessee, and not only due to his recruitment, but Rocky Top is home to a couple of familiar faces.
Hauser played alongside Tennessee freshmen Jadon Perlotte and Justin Baker as the pair are former Buford Wolves as well.
"It made me really happy seeing a guy (Jadon Perlotte) that I put work in with coming up out there making plays early. It motivates me and shows me that I can be in that same position very soon if my hard work stays consistent and that it will all pay off. God has a plan for everyone," Hauser said.
Although there is a direct connection with Perlotte, Hauser noticed that many freshmen were getting reps all over the field, and that carried some weight on the Georgia native.
Knowing that young guys play definitely sticks out to me and makes me more interested, as I want to contribute very young to a dominant team," Hauser explained.
As the Buford Wolves are preparing for a run at a state title, once the season ends, the next stage of recruiting will begin as the 2027's will essentially be on the proverbial clock.
What's important for Ethan Hauser?
"Right now, on my recruitment journey, I’m relying heavily on my faith and trusting that God will lead me to where he says is home. I’m also constantly talking with my family as it is important that we are all on the same page. As it pertains to the school; academics, development off the field, high recovery accessibility, a stable and reliable staff, and more will all play a role in my decision and interest," detailed Hauser.
January and March will be a couple of months to watch in 2025, as it will be interesting to see if the Vols get Hauser back in Knoxville before spring gets here,
