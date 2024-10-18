2027 D'ante Seals Expresses Joy Following His Visit To Tennessee
Tennessee had a large list of visitors for the Florida game. Many talented players from different states attended to watch what would be an electric showing between two long-term rivals.
D’ante Seals was among the players visiting. Seals is a 2027 recruit being targeted for the LEO position at Tennessee. He is a Hewitt-Trussville high school athlete from Trussville, Alabama. Many schools including Tennessee, Georgia, and South Carolina have already started to recruit the 2027 recruit.
Following his visit he caught up with Tennessee on SI.
“My game day visit was great. I was able to take pictures and speak with a lot of players from my area who is on the team like Rickey Gibson III from Hewitt Trussville (My current high school) GO HUSKIES! Also, Squirrel White from Clay-Chalkville and Jordan Ross from Vestavia Hills. They all showed love and it made me feel at home just knowing that there are a lot of players on Tennessee’s roster from the Birmingham area,” said the 2027 LEO position prospect. “I feel that the game turned out great because the VOLS got the win in overtime. This was definitely the best game I’ve attended this season, especially with the 100-plus thousand fans screaming. I have to honestly say that the defense played lights out and kept them in the game by making several big stops and creating turnovers throughout the game and that the offense needs to get better going into next week’s matchup.”
He had the opportunity to speak with multiple coaches on his visit. “I was able to speak with 3 Defensive Coaches…Coach Chop (Levorn Hardin), Coach Robert Ayers, and Coach Danny O’Rourke. I remember them all from when I attended the BIG Man summer camp this past June. They all were very excited to see me again and just asked me stuff like “Was this my first game day visit”, and “How was my season going?” and they all thanked me for coming out to support them. Their message to me was to keep working hard and that they will continue to keep in touch throughout my recruiting process. Just sending a shoutout to all three for making it a great game day visit.”
Tennessee is already in the young athlete’s top five following this visit. “Following my visit, I would definitely rank Tennessee in my top 5.” He also hopes to return to K-Town once again. “Yes, I plan on returning back to Knoxville. I’m a sophomore, so I definitely want to continue to build a relationship with the coaches and staff these next few years in high school.”
