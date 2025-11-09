2027 QB Derrick Baker Recaps Tennessee Football Visit
The Tennessee Volunteers have been looking to land one of the top players at the QB position. The Tennessee Vols have the chance to be one of the better recruiting teams in the 2027 class, as they have been near the top in a lot of the recent classes.
They have been able to land three commits in the 2027 class thus far, as they have landed Princeton Uwaifo from the state of Tennessee, JP Peace from the Knoxville area, and Bam Whitfield from the state of Florida.
They held multiple players on a visit during their Dark Mode game, as they hosted one of the top QBs on their board. One of the players that they had on the visit is Derrick Baker. Baker is one of the top players in the Peach State, as he is a QB from Milton High School. He helped lead the Milton Eagles to a 7-3 record with one of the toughest schedules in the season.
Baker caught up with Vols On SI following his visit for the Tennessee game against Oklahoma.
Derrick Baker Talks Tennessee Visit
"Overall, it was a good visit, got to see some of the coaches I’ve been talking to, and the great stadium," said the talented prospect when speaking to Vols On SI following the Tennessee vs Oklahoma contest.
What was the culture like? The talented QB described it.
"The culture and atmosphere was amazing having 102,000 fans cheering you on is a game changer."
There were multiple coaches that the Milton High School star had the chance to speak with. Here is what he had to say.
"Coach Jones and Coach Halzle were the coaches I talked to, and conversations went great in the aspect of building better relationships with them."
Is there any date commitment or top schools release date set for the QB prospect?
"I do not currently have a commitment or top schools date yet. I’m taking my time and figuring out the best fit not just for me, but also for my family."
This visit does a lot for Baker, as he went in and explained how big of a visit this was for the Vols.
"The visit in my recruiting really just allows me to see how things are structured, how the coaches are in person and with players, then also just overall seeing the whole campus gets me a deeper understanding of the program."