Josh Heupel Visits With Tennessee Commit Amid Flip Rumors
The Tennessee Volunteers have produced solid 2026 recruiting class, which has remained to be one of the better classes in the nation. The Vols are currently rated as the 7th-best class in the nation, according to 247Sports.
The Vols have done a great job with majority of their commits, as they have kept majority of these guys locked in fully, but will now be searching for ways to keep one of their top commits in the boat.
That commit being Legend Bey, who is being targeted by the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns. The Tennessee Vols commit visited the Ohio State Buckeyes last Saturday, but that hasn't stopped the Vols from attempting to keep what they have. In fact, Tennessee Vols coach Josh Heupel was in attendance for his high school playoff game last night.
The Vols commit plays QB for North Forney High School, but he will likely be a wide receiver for the Vols at the next level if he remains solid with their commitment.
Recruiting Analyst Steve Wiltong discussed the latest when it comes to the Ohio State push. Here is what was said.
Wiltfong Provides The Latest
"And let's talk about the surprise visitor of the weekend, four-star athlete Legend Bey from North Forney. He is one of the more explosive players in the country. He plays quarterback on Friday nights, but at the next level he is going to play running back, slot receiver, wide receiver, in the return game, and when the ball is in his hands he can really go, he can make people miss. He can absolutely run. Ohio State is pushing hard for Legend Bey. He is committed to Tennessee, but Ohio State has momentum with Legend Bey coming out of the weekend. Legend Bey and Jay Timmons are now in the modern recruiting part of that. Those conversations. Mark Pantoni, the General Manager talking with the agents, family, and the kid about what it's like at Ohio State. If those conversations go well, i think you look at Legend Bey and Jay Timmons as the next two to join the fold for the Ohio State, and then you got Kevin Brown slated to take his official visit, where again, when he gets around the players, I think that's the final box for him. How he fits in with the guys. He loves the track record of player development and the magnitude of Ohio State football, and the level they are playing at as the defending National Champs,"said Steve Wiltfong during an episode on the RIvals channel earlier in the week.