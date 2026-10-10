2028 ATH Ty Covington Raves About Recent Tennessee Visit

Tennessee hosted one of its biggest recruiting weekends of the season over this past weekend when the Vols took on Auburn. Multiple of the Vols’ top targets were in Knoxville as they watched Tennessee take down Auburn.

The recruits took notice of the performance, and many of them raved about their time in Knoxville. One such player is North Carolina athlete Ty Covington.

I recently caught up with the 2028 prospect, who views Tennessee as one of his top schools.

Ty Covington Recaps Tennessee Visit

Oct 3, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel during the second half against the Auburn Tigers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee’s defense played outstandingly during the win over Auburn, marking back-to-back eye-opening performances for the unit. Covington, listed as an athlete but likely to play corner in college, loved what he saw from the defense.

“The defense definitely stood out to me; they didn’t give up anything whatsoever. Which is a good thing for me to see.”

While at the game, Covington could not get enough of the Neyland atmosphere either.

“The atmosphere was different; it felt like I was playing there, and they were cheering for me. I love that the crowd kept their composure when the Vols were somewhat losing focus. The crowd definitely did their thing.”

One thing that Vols fans are going to love about Covington is that he has a real love for the game. Even though he was visiting this weekend, Covington was locked in on the game, taking notes on the team throughout the night.

“The team is good. I mean, they started off pretty well; the starting quarterback (Faizon Brandon) was a little frustrated, but the backup (George MacIntyre) came in and solved the problem for him. So, I love that for them. Just a great team to watch in person.”

Tennessee is starting to build a pipeline to the state of North Carolina. The Vols already have one commit from the state and are pushing for more of the Tar Heel State's best, including Covington.

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