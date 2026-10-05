Tennessee Football Misses on Talented Recruit Who Recently Spoke Highly of the Vols

The Tennessee Volunteers have been a top option for many different prospects in the class of 2028, including arguably one of the better prospects from IMG Academy. That player is Man Robinson, who recently had great things to say about the Vols but later decided to commit to the Florida State Seminoles.

Tennessee Had the "Edge" But Florida State Won the Battle

Florida State University football head coach Mike Norvell. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

GoVols247 previously reported that the standout prospect confirmed that the Tennessee Volunteers had the "edge" in his recruitment, which was a promising statement. This was posted on Sep 17. With that being said, this was a quick turnaround for the Vols to go from a team with the edge to not even landing his commitment and falling behind the Seminoles.

This must mean that the Seminoles impressed him along the recruiting trail so much that the prospect, who now resides in the state of Florida, is set to stay in the state of Florida.

As for the Vols, they still have just one commit in the class of 2028. That commit is Kaden Craft, who is a quarterback from the state of North Carolina. Craft is by far one of the better gunslingers in the entire country, which is something that shows in his rankings, as he was recently ranked as the No. 34 player in the whole class.

Of course, Craft has his top targets, but there is plenty of time for the Vols to land them. While this wasn't ideal for the Vols, and they would have likely wanted to land his commitment early, the Vols still have plenty of targets on the board, so now is not the time to panic.

It also remains unknown if the talented IMG Academy lockdown defender will be visiting the Vols, or if he is likely going to close communication with the staff. If he were to visit the Vols either for a game day or even during the spring, you'd have to imagine that the Vols still stand a fighting chance, considering they have one of the better recruiting teams and one of the best environments in the country.

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