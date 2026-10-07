2028 Tight End Braxton Rein Details Feeling Like a Priority to Tennessee Football

The Tennessee Volunteers have plenty of targets in the class of 2028, including one of their top tight end targets, Braxton Rein.

Rein is a tight end from Baylor High School, who currently ranks as the No. 44 player in the entire country, while also ranking as the No. 2 player in the state of Tennessee.

Rein recently caught up with Vols On SI to detail where things stand.

Braxton Rein Catches Up With Vols On SI

Braxton Rein (Oct. 17, 2025) | Dale Dowden- Vols on SI

"It's great. I was just up there for the Texas game. So yeah, that was great. I have a great relationship with them," Rein said.

In fact, the talented prospect has already visited the Vols multiple times this season. A future visit during the season seems possible, but he detailed the chances of this happening.

"Right now, I don't have a visit on the schedule, but I am always open to possibly visiting Tennessee," Rein said.

As for his recruitment, there are plenty of teams that have started to stand out. One of the teams is the Tennessee Volunteers, as they were one of the 12 teams to make his top schools list that was recently released.

"Yeah, they are definitely doing a great job recruiting me. Right now, I am just taking it day by day in my recruitment. I recently put out a top 12, and all of those schools have been doing a good job in my recruitment," Rein said.

The talented prospect would then go into detail when discussing which coaches he has been speaking with from Tennessee.

"I talk to Coach Abeln a lot, Coach Heupel. We talk a lot. But I talk to Coach Halzle a lot as well. Really the whole staff," Rein said.

This staff has had a message for him. That message has been short and sweet. Rein is a priority.

"Yeah, they have most definitely let me know that I am a priority there. They make that known every time, and every time that I go up there it's a great experience," Rein said.

The tight end from Baylor would then detail that the Vols game against the Texas Longhorns was insane to attend as a visitor. Here is why he said that.

"They (visits) have been good. The atmosphere there for that Tennessee vs. Texas game was insane. The stadium was rocking, it was really loud. I thought that was the coolest part," Rein said.

Finally, Rein would share insight into where he stands at the moment with a possible commitment to a program and possible official visits.

"I haven't really started thinking about official visits or a commitment yet. I have been pretty open; I am just taking it day by day. I will say that if Tennessee stays at this pace, they will most definitely be in play for an official visit," Rein said.

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