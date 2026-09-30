2028 Five-Star WR Braylon Clark Talks Recent Visit with Tennessee Football

The Tennessee Volunteers had the honor of hosting one of the nation's top receivers in the class of 2028 over the weekend.

2028 five-star Providence Day (NC) WR Braylon Clark was inside of the checkered Neyland Stadium as the Vols began SEC play.

The connection between Clark and the Tennessee football program has been solid and dates back a while. Coach Kelsey Pope has led the charge and made the most of his opportunities to get to know the coveted junior.

"It's been a great relationship (Tenn/Clark), I have a good personal relationship with him (Kelsey Pope) too. We've really been growing this relationship for about 3-years now," Clark explained.

The priority target out of North Carolina has been to many campuses, but Rocky Top has to be one of the most visited places for Clark, if not the most visited place. What continues to intrigue the five-star talent?

"I like the explosive plays," Clark said. "They're not scared to throw it deep," Clark said.

Clark noticed that the wide-outs were able to get open and create separation, but the Texas defensive front was really good and impactful, disrupting the timing of things. The Longhorns definitely were able to limit the explosives.

Clark is no stranger to the layout in Knoxville as this was about the 5th or 6th time being on campus. The North Carolina native admits that this game was way bigger than his first game day visit, which was last year as the Vols played host to ETSU.

Kaden Craft

2028 Tennessee QB commit Kaden Craft embracing fellow commits and prospects | Dale Dowden/@Dale_Dowden - Vols on SI/@VolsonSI

Kaden Craft is the QB commit and only commit of the 2028 class at the moment.



Both, Clark and Craft are from the Tar Heel State, and have gotten to know each other over the years, and this could be a relationship that helps Tennessee with the efforts of reeling in another five-star pass catcher.

"Yeah, I actually say next to Craft the whole time, today," Clark said.



"Yeah, he (Craft) actually texted me before the game. He said if they (Tennessee) beat Texas, I got to commit."

Clark has already taken trips to LSU and Texas, and plans to visit Texas A&M, Alabama, Ohio State x2, and Florida. There is a potential chance that the skilled receiver finds himself back on Rocky Top before the season ends.

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