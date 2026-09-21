Market Monday: Three 2028 Tennessee Football Recruiting Targets Fans Need to Know

There are many different targets that the Tennessee Volunteers have been going after in the class of 2028. While they are still filtering their top-of-the-top targets, which is something they will do throughout the course of each class until the very end, there are three that seem to be near the top that fans need to know.

Kellan Hall - Defensive Tackle

Christian Academy’s Kellan Hall gets his team pumped up before they taken on Lexington Christian in Lexington for KHSAA football. Sept. 4, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kellan Hall is one of the names that Tennessee fans need to know. Tennessee fans need to know his name due to the fact that he remains arguably the biggest target for the Vols on the defensive side of the ball. Hall's continued success on the defensive line is something that makes many schools want him, and every school that is in his top schools has been making a massive push. Hall has become a top target for the Vols, and a target that the Vols will be looking to get on a visit soon, as he has a scheduled visit for the Tennessee vs. LSU game.

Braylon Clark - Wide Receiver

Braylon Clark, Charlotte Country Day wide receiver, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Similar to Hall, Braylon Clark is a top target for the Vols. Vols On SI's Dale Dowden had the opportunity to see him in action on Friday and had good things to say about the North Carolina-based wide receiver. Clark has the staff's attention and is becoming a top target for the Vols in the 2028 class. This was to be expected, as he was already beginning to become a target last season, and when it comes to this season, he is someone this staff is keeping a close eye on. Keep an eye out on Vols On SI, as Dowden has an exclusive coming out soon. Also props to him, because he also took a trip to see Hall earlier this year.

Giovanni Tuggle - Safety

Winder-Barrow sophomore DB Giovanni Tuggle, one of our top 20 area football players, poses for a portrait at his high school. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Giovanni Tuggle is someone that Wesley Powell went and watched on Friday. He is becoming someone to watch closely, as he is one of the better safeties, not only in the state of Georgia, but in the nation as a whole. Tuggle is someone that I am keeping an eye on, and I encourage you guys to do the same, as he is becoming a ball hawk that Tennessee will want to continue to push for, as they continue building a pipeline year in and year out inside the Peach State.

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