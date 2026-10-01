2028 Four-Star ATH Dion Edwards Talks Tennessee Football

2028 Tyner Academy (TN) ATH Dion Edwards has witnessed his recruitment really take off over the last year, reeling in offers day-after-day.



Late on Sept. 30, the Ohio State Buckeyes would jump in the race. This should come as no surprise as OSU and Tennessee have gone blow for blow with many players on the recruiting trail.

Edwards has had collegiate attention for a solid period of time, but it was this past off-season that has really propelled the process. Now holding well over 20 offers, the in-state junior is not only one of the best in the state of Tennessee, but one of the top prospects of the class, overall.



The Tyner Ram has earned offers from schools such as; Alabama, Boston College, Colorado, Indiana, Miami, Oregon, and many others.



When you look at the composite rankings, it makes sense that schools all over have expressed an interest.



From the 247Sports composite, Edwards is the 3rd-ranked player in the state of Tennessee, the 4th-ranked ATH in the country, and the 81st-ranked player in the country regardless of position.

The Tennessee Volunteers have also extended an offer (11/23/2024) to the skilled junior, and in return, Edwards has visited Knoxville more than any other place. The Vols have to feel good about their chances with in-state athlete.

Edwards was recently in town as the Vols played the Longhorns to reconnect with Tennessee football



Last time speaking with reporters, Edwards had revealed that the communication between he and Tennessee had fallen off a little, but things appear to be shifting.

"I hear from them every other day," Edwards told reporters.



"I talk to Coach (Anthony) Poindexter, Coach (Miles) Robinson, and Coach (Josh) Heupel, and they tell me that I am a priority."

This is somewhere around the 5th of 6th time that Edwards has been on Rocky Top for a visit, so one has to wonder what it is that keeps drawing him back?



"Every time I come up here, it just feels like home," Edwards said.



As cliche' as that may sound, that could really mean something coming from the four-star Chattanoogan. The Tyner Academy (TN) football team prides itself on being a family, and Edwards' parents are very much involved. Especially his father, Antonio Edwards.

After all the unofficial visits and the much-needed visit, where do the Vols stand?



"They're up there, for sure," Edwards said.



Notre Dame, Miami, Florida, and Alabama were schools mentioned off the top of the head by Edwards that are in contention and fighting for the services of the four-star target.

Will Tennessee keep the four-star in the Tri-Star State? Time will tell, but Edwards is hopeful to visit again at some point this fall. If the chemistry is between school and student-athlete is working like that, if another visit takes place during the seaon it may move the needle in favor of the Vols.

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