Tennessee Football Receives Massive Recruiting News From the No. 1 Recruit in the Class of 2027

The Tennessee Volunteers are set for one of the biggest recruiting weekends of their entire 2026 season. In fact, the Vols are set to host some of their top targets in the class of 2027, 2028, and 2029, as they hope to build their future while looking to win a game in the current season

The Vols have a lengthy list of some of the players that they will be hosting, but one could argue that none are bigger than the top target for the Vols in the class of 2027, as they are set to host a player that they have been actively trying to flip.

DJ Jacobs Will Visit Tennessee For Their Game Against Texas

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel before the game between Tennessee and Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That player is DJ Jacobs, who is the No. 1-ranked player in the country, according to 247Sports, as he is an EDGE from the state of Georgia and is a prospect who has consistently spoken highly of the Tennessee Volunteers from Blessed Trinity High School. Jacobs is a Big Ten commit, as he committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes over the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers, and the Miami Hurricanes.

While he may be one of the commits to the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Vols have refused to go away without a fight. They are in a great position and would be the likely team to flip the talented prospect if anyone was going to. He is someone who has been viewed as the top target for the Vols regardless of class, and many believe that he could be a game-changing prospect. Not only is that the case, but this would be a big smack in the face of Ohio State, which was the top team trending for the Vols' best commit, David Gabriel-Georges, but the Vols snuck away with that commitment victory in the end.

He will be joined in Knoxville by his little brother, Dawson Jacobs, who is also one of the better players from the state of Georgia, but he isn't in the class of 2027 and is instead in the class of 2028. He is someone that people can begin to count on to be one of the Vols' biggest targets by the time he gets to announcing a commitment.

This could be the one visit that the Vols get the talented prospect on campus for, and this could be the one thing that decides things as a whole, so with that being said, the Vols will need a massive visit for the talented prospect, who is committed to Ohio State, and, of course, his brother, who is already looking to be a Tennessee target.

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