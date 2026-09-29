2028 Four-Star DL Dawson Jacobs Details Latest Visit with Tennessee Football

One of the Tennessee Volunteers top defensive lineman targets was in town for the clash with Texas over the weekend.

2028 Blessed Trinity (GA) four-star DL Dawson Jacobs traveled north to in Knoxville on Saturday. Jacobs was accompanied by his older brother and Tennessee football priority flip target, DJ Jacobs.



The older Jacobs is a five-star plus EDGE that is committed to Ohio State. The Vols continue to work relentlessly on that front.

Vols on SI connected with Dawson Jacobs following the visit to detail the trip.

Dawson Jacobs

Blessed Trinity Catholic (Roswell, Georgia) defensive lineman Dawson Jacobs attends the Ohio State football game against Ball State at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It may be easy to assume that the younger Jacobs is just automatically going to join his brother in Columbus, but after speaking with that talented junior, that may not be the case.

"Learning that I am a priority for the coaches. They are focused on recruiting me, as an individual, so that was a big thing," Jacobs said of what stood out during this visit.



"Just watching Coach Gardner's defensive linemen. Just seeing his coaching skills, and how it all translates to the field. That really stood out to me."

Teams will often try to recruit siblings, relatives, or friends as a package deal, or at least try to. That does not always work, and in this case, it was huge for the Vols to make Jacobs feel like an individual instead of 'big brother's tag along.'

Rodney Garner

Tennessee defensive line coach Rodney Garner at the 2021 Music City Bowl NCAA college football game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Kns Tennessee Purdue | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"He (Rodney Garner) cares about me. He will push me to be the best that I can be and not just on the football field, but as a person too."

The talented prospect from Georgia admitted that he has heard a lot from Tennessee, since contact period opened in June. "I hear from them mostly every day," Jacobs said.



The Vols are one of the teams recruititng Jacobs the hardest at this point. They are giving a full-court press as there has been contact with just about everyone on the defensive staff.

Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon, Miami, Notre Dame, SMU, and Auburn are among the schools in hot pursuit trying to land Jacobs, so the Vols have their work cut out for them on the recruiting trail with this coveted defender.

"A school wanting me, for me is probably the biggest thing," Jacobs said of what is important in his process.



Many may assume it will be Ohio State in the end, and it very well could end that way, but Jacobs gave his thoughts on potentially playing with his older brother at the next level.

"It would be a great school with my brother, but that's not my main focus, you know. My main focus is finding the best place for me and if it works out that of me going to the same college as him, then great."

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.