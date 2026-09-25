2030 Rowsell (GA) QB Aayden Greenlee Experiences First Visit with Tennessee Football

It is no secret that the Tennessee Volunteers take pride in the recruiting of the quarterback position. With that said, many quarterbacks often give the Vols a good look considering their offense provides numerous opportunities for the signal callers to make plays.

Last weekend, a young quarterback made his way to Knoxville for his first Neyland experience.

2030 Roswell (GA) QB Aayden Greenlee was in attendance as Tennessee defeated Kennesaw State 42-9.



Vols on SI caught up with Greenlee to recap the visit.

"I thought the visit was really good," Greenlee said.



"I enjoyed the experience, the atmosphere, and learning more about Tennessee. It was a great opportunity to see what the football program is all about."

With so much going on a game day, it can often be difficult to process everything, but the talented freshman did just that and was able to key in on what stood out the most.

"The atmosphere definitely stood out to me. The fans were really into the game, and you could feel the energy throughout the stadium. It was cool to experience that in person," Greenlee explained.

Another Obvious

Faizon Brandon prior to his first college start. | Dale Dowden/@Dale_Dowden (Vols On SI/@VolsOnSI)

The Vols were willing to go with a freshman QB after Faizon Brandon won the job. It allowed the young visitor to see and understand that Josh Heupel and Joey Halzle will not discriminate against a first-year guy, if they are willing to compete and win the job.

"Yeah, definitely. As a quarterback, you want to know that there’s an opportunity to compete and play early. Knowing Tennessee is willing to play true freshmen gives you confidence that if you work hard and earn it, you can have an opportunity to get on the field."

The overall offense was also recognized by Greenlee as something a bit familiar. Another trait that most Josh Heupel recruited quarterbacks share. A high school that runs a comparable system.



"Yes, definitely. I like what they do offensively. We have a similar offensive at Roswell."

The non-conference experience left a memory that has produced a wondering mind of what would a SEC game be like?



"Absolutely. The atmosphere was already crazy, so I can only imagine what it’s like for an SEC game. I’d definitely be excited to experience that," Greenlee expressed.

For the future visit(s), Greenlee already has a list of things to dig deeper into during the next stay on Rocky Top.

"I’d like to learn more about the football program, the quarterback development, and what the day-to-day life is like for the players. I’d also like to learn more about the academics, the campus, and what the overall experience is like as a student-athlete there."

The young signal called is expecting a trip to see Mississippi State here soon, along with other plans still being detailed.

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