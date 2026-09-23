2028 Four-Star WR Baron Marshall Details First Neyland Stadium Experience

The Tennessee Volunteers had a successful day at the office last Saturday, defeating the visiting Kennesaw State Owls in-front of a packed house.

Neyland Stadium was full of spectators as well as visitors.

2028 Blue Valley Northwest (KS) four-star WR Baron Marshall was one of the visitors from the 2028 class.



This was Marshall's first time attending a game day on Rocky Top.

"I thought it was awesome. I loved how they (Tennessee) used their receivers. The atmosphere was great. Probably the biggest stadium I've been to, so it was really nice," Baron said of his first glimpse of Knoxville.



Marshall admitted that he had seen videos, but the real experience was, " a lot different, I thought."

Marshall traveled from Kansas to check-out Tennessee. What lured the 2028 pass catcher to the Volunteer State?

"Really just Coach (Kelsey) Pope, Coach DC talking about it (visiting), like I really wanna come here and visit," explained Marshall.

Kelsey Pope

Wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope celebrates with Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kelsey Pope has emerged as one of the best developers and recruiters on the staff, and most of the visiting receiver prospects and targets are aware of the pedigree that comes with Coach Pope.

"I'm really still kind of getting to know him, that's like the biggest thing of why I wanted to come here. To see him in person face-to-face. He's a great guy; great coach. I mean, last 6 years, they've had 6 receivers go to the NFL. So, I think that's a big thing for development and just proof that like, they'll produce some players," Marshall said.

Wide Receiver Rotation

Tennessee wide receiver TK Keys (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a college football game between Tennessee and Furman in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In recent years, Tennessee has gravitated to a core 3-receivers to navigate with, but this year, things have been different. The Vols have played multiple guys on the perimeter with 8 different wide-outs recording a catch so far in 2026.



That sends a message to wide receiver targets. There is a way to the field early, and if you are ready for those lights, you'll get opportunities.

"They are playing all of their players early to get them on the field as soon as possible. So, I think that is a big thing in my process of picking where I want to go is playing early, so I think that is important."

Marshall stated that he would definitely be back, but when, is the question. The communication with the Vols is very stable as the two parties converse at least once a week.

Kansas, Kansas State, and Missouri three other schools that Marshall specifically mentioned that is in contact, but said other midwest schools are in the hunt as well.

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