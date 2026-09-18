Why Josh Heupel is Challenging Tennessee QB Faizon Brandon Before Saturday's Kickoff

The Tennessee Volunteers are set for their third game of the season, as they are now set to take on the Kennesaw State Owls. This is a team from the state of Georgia that the Vols will be playing; however, unlike their game against a fellow Georgia. team last week (Georgia Tech), this game will take place in the Tri-Star State.

This is the second home game of the season for Josh Heupel and his crew, and the second home game of Faizon Brandon's career. This game is one that many will be watching closely due to the fact that the Vols will be asked to win this game convincingly, which will be a measuring stick before they take on one of their toughest opponents this season, which is the Texas Longhorns, inside Neyland Stadium next week.

Ahead of this contest, multiple coaches have spoken to the media, including Josh Heupel, the Tennessee Volunteers' head coach. He talked about many key things, including his expectations for his freshman quarterback, in the final non-conference regular-season game of 2026.

Here is what Heupel had to say.

Josh heupel Sets the Standard for Faizon Brandon Prior to Kickoff vs. Kennesaw State

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) avoids a defender against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Continued growth and fundamentals. Continuing his growth and communication, and understanding situational football. But I really like a lot of what he’s done. I said it a week ago; I think he’s gonna get better every rep, every series, every game. He’s continuing to grow and catalog information, and he’s getting better from it,” Heupel said.

Brandon has been excellent to begin the season and his career, as he has finished both weeks as the SEC Freshman of the Week, but part of never being complacent is knowing that there is room to grow no matter the situation. Brandon's success is only scratching the surface of his true potential. What fans will soon realize is that the talented 18-year-old is a phenom at gunslinger, and this is a normal performance slate for him. He will only get better, and it is safe to say that Heupel will expect nothing less than that from him moving forward.

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