2028 LB Ashton Chiles Recaps "Great" Visit to Tennessee

The Tennessee Volunteers hosted a multitude of recruits for their annual rivalry matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Volunteers beat the Crimson Tide in Neyland Stadium by a score of 26-10, marking Tennessee's third straight victory over Alabama at home.

One of the prospects in attendance for Tennessee's dominant win over Alabama was Ashton Chiles. Chiles is one of the top defensive players from Maryland in the class of 2028 and has garnered offers from numerous Power 4 schools, including SEC schools like Texas A&M, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

Following the linebacker's visit, he caught up with Vols on SI to detail his visit, his recruitment thus far, and more.

Ashton Chiles on His Visit to Tennessee and His Relationship with the Coaching Staff

Oct 17, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers fans celebrate on the field after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"My visit to Tennessee was great overall. I really enjoyed being back on campus and getting a better feel for the program, the atmosphere, and what Tennessee has to offer. The environment around the program stood out to me, and you can tell how much football means to everyone there. I also liked being able to spend time around the coaches and learn more about their vision for the program. Tennessee is definitely a school that has my attention, and the visit gave me an even better understanding of what it could be like to play there." Chiles said.

During Chiles' visit, he spoke with multiple people on the Volunteers' coaching staff, spending the most time conversing with defensive analyst Shane Eachus and defensive assistant Jorge Echeverria. The talented linebacker went on to share his thoughts on the two coaches and the conversations they have had.

"I spent the most time talking with Coach Eachus and Coach Jorge. Everything went really well, and I appreciated the conversations we had. I feel like they have done a good job building a relationship with me and making sure I understand how they see me fitting into their program. I also appreciate that they continue to check in with me and show interest in my development as a player. Those conversations are important to me because I want to be somewhere that believes in me, sees my potential, and has a plan for how I can continue to grow as a linebacker." Chiles said.

Ashton Chiles on His Hopes to Return to Knoxville for Another Visit and the Possibility of Taking an Official Visit to Tennessee in the Future

Oct 17, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers fans celebrate on the field after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Yes, I would definitely like to get back to Tennessee again. I enjoyed my visit, and I would like another opportunity to spend time around the staff, learn more about the program, and experience another game day in Knoxville. The more time I can spend around the coaches and the program, the better understanding I can get of what it would be like to be a Volunteer. I don’t have an exact date set for another visit yet, but Tennessee is definitely a place I would like to get back to." Chiles said.

Chiles later shared his thoughts on potentially returning to Knoxville for an official visit and why he would want to do so.

"I would say Tennessee has a very good chance of getting an official visit from me. I’ve enjoyed the relationship I’ve been building with the staff, and I appreciate the way they’ve recruited me and continued to show interest. My visit was a great experience, and I’d like to keep learning more about the program and what my future there could look like. Tennessee is definitely a school I’m taking seriously, and an official visit would be a great opportunity to spend more time with the coaches, learn more about their plans for me, and get a closer look at everything the university has to offer. I still want to be smart about the process and consider all my options, but Tennessee is 100% a school I could see myself taking an official visit to." Chiles said.

Ashton Chiles on If He Has a Commitment Timeline and What's Next For Him on the Recruiting Trail

Oct 17, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; General view as fans look on during the first half between Alabama Crimson Tide and Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I don’t have a set commitment timeline right now. I’m still going through the process, building relationships with coaches, and figuring out which schools are the best fit for me. I want to make sure that wherever I decide to go is a place where the coaching staff truly believes in me, where I can develop as a linebacker, and where I can succeed academically and athletically. I’m not trying to rush the process just to make a decision. I want to take my time, ask the right questions, and make sure I’m confident in my choice when that time comes. As I continue through the recruiting process, I’ll have a better idea of when I want to narrow things down." Chiles said.

The three-star from Maryland then walked Vols On Si through his current goals and what he is looking for in a program as he continues through the recruiting process.

"Right now, I’m focused on finishing my season strong, continuing to improve as a player, and staying in touch with the schools that have been recruiting me. I want to keep developing my game, putting good film out there, and showing coaches what I can bring to their program. I’m also continuing to learn more about each school, their coaching staffs, and how I would fit into their defensive schemes. I’m taking the process seriously because I want to make the right decision for myself, both on and off the field, and find a program where I can develop, compete, and be successful." Chiles said.

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