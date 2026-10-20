In-State 2030 Standout Braylen Mathis Breaks Down His Tennessee Football Visit

There aren't many games that compare to Tennessee vs. Alabama, especially for recruits when they have the opportunity to visit the Vols when the game is inside Neyland Stadium.

The Vols had the opportunity to host a lengthy list of visitors, including some of the better underclassmen in the country. One of the eye-catching prospects that they hosted is Braylen Mathis, a 2030 prospect from Knoxville, Tennessee.

Mathis is an athlete from Grace Christian Academy and is a player who has been offered by many different schools, including the Tennessee Volunteers, Ole Miss Rebels, and the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Following the visit, Mathis caught up with Vols on SI to detail his experience, as well as share his thoughts on visiting Tennessee again in the future.

Braylen Mathis Recaps His Tennessee Football Visit

Grace's Braylen Mathis (5) and Anderson Glover (13) celebrate Mathis’ touchdown during a high school football game against Webb on Sept. 18, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"It was a great game as well as a great visit. It was a fun experience for me and my family, and it was a great opportunity to build relationships with coaches," Mathis said.

As he mentioned, this was a great opportunity for him to build relationships with the coaches, as he remains young in his recruitment. In fact, he is currently a high school freshman who has already started to make a name for himself.

The Grace Christian Academy prospect detailed which coaches he had the chance to connect with on this visit, as he even had the chance to speak with one of the more intriguing positional coaches on the Tennessee staff.

"I had the chance to speak with coach DC (Deonte Cruse) and Kelsey Pope. They were both just very awesome and welcoming. They made me feel at home even though I’m already at home, since I'm actually from Knoxville, Tennessee," Mathis said.

For the Knoxville-based athlete, you have to imagine this visit was eye-opening, considering this is one of the biggest rivalry games in all of college football.

With that being said, there are plenty of things that caught his attention on this visit, but none more than

"What caught my eye the most is the fans. They are really involved in the game and have the desire to help their team from the stands," Mathis said.

This was definitely the case, as the Vols' fans had the chance to contribute to multiple penalties on the field. It almost felt as if they were an additional player on the field, which is something that even caught Josh Heupel's attention following the game.

The atmosphere itself was eye-catching for the 2030 prospect, who set the record straight when it comes to this specific game.

"I’ll be honest, the atmosphere was top-tier. The game was intense, and I was able to take part in post-game celebrations after the game," Mathis said.

This visit was electric for Mathis, which means that the Vols have a good shot at getting him back for another visit down the line. But when?

"I don’t really have a timeline but I would like to visit Neyland for another big-time matchup in the future," Mathis said.

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