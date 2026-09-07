Everything Xavier Gilliam Said Following Tennessee Football's Win vs. Furman

Tennessee Football defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam spoke to the media following a 56-9 blowout victory over the Furman Paladins. This matchup was Gilliam's debut with the Volunteers after transferring in from Penn State this offseason. Gilliam had an impressive debut for the Vols, becoming the first Tennessee defender to record 3 sacks in a game since Darrell Taylor in 2018.

Here's what Gilliam had to say.

Xavier Gilliam on His Excitement for the First Game

Tennessee defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam (2) celebrates making a sack during a Tennessee football game against Furman at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“It was obviously fun. The crowd’s energy felt like it was flowing through the stadium. I had a great time out there with my teammates, and it was my first time in Neyland. I’m looking forward to the next game,” Gilliam said

Xavier Gilliam on How Getting Back-Back Sacks Changed His Outlook on His Performance

Tennessee defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam (2) celebrates a sack on the field during a game between Tennesse and Furman at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Well, I wouldn’t really say it changes my confidence, because I always believe I’m going to have a great game. I would just say it brings more energy to the game, and that energy brings more confidence to my teammates,” Gilliam said

Xavier Gilliam on How His Consistent Performance Helped the Rest of the Team

Sep 5, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam (2) and defensive lineman Mariyon Dye (9) celebrate a play against the Furman Paladins during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I would say that was a challenge for us as a defensive line, trying to see who was going to step up. As the season goes on, you’re going to keep seeing more guys step up; it’s not just going to be me. You see younger guys step up and older guys come back to life,” Gilliam said.

A Quick Look at the Volunteers Week 2 Matchup

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during a Tennessee football game against Furman at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Head coach Josh Heupel and Tennessee face off against Georgia Tech on September 12th at Bobby Dodd Stadium. This matchup will be the first time these teams have played since the 2017 season opener, when the Vols narrowly escaped with a 42-41 victory in a game that went to double overtime. Tennessee is currently 25-17 all-time against the Yellow Jackets and will play them again next season to conclude the series.

Georgia Tech got off to a slow start this season, losing to Colorado 13-14. The Yellow Jackets struggled to score points in their season opener on Thursday, September 3rd, largely due to their inability to score touchdowns when in the red zone and missed field goal opportunities. Georgia Tech senior kicker Aidan Birr finished the game 2-for-4 on field goals, with one of his misses coming in the final seconds of the game, as former Volunteer Boo Carter blocked it to secure the win for Colorado.

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