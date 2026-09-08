Recruits React to Tennessee's Week 1 Victory vs. Furman

Tennessee football is back, and the Vols took care of business against Furman. Players like Faizon Brandon and Justin Baker had record nights en route to helping the Vols secure a victory. Tennessee’s offense clicked all night long, even beyond Brandon and Baker, with players starting at almost every position. The defense also looked very good, even with all of the losses from last season and Arion Carter being suspended for the game. In all, it was a great way for Tennessee to start the season.

Recruits across the country took notice of how the Vols performed in week one. Some players are raving about the Vols' performance, and three of them spoke with Vols on Si, and here is what they said.

What Recruits Had to Say about Tennessee's Win

Westview's Asa Barnes (5) carries the ball during the Class 3A championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Dec. 5, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Asa Barnes

Here’s what the 2027 Vols’ running back commit had to say following the win:

“Great win. I wish everybody could’ve stayed healthy, but I will say, for the most part, the offense was firing on all cylinders, and that’s what you want to see. They took care of business vs a lesser opponent, and now it’s time to recoup and get ready for next week.”

Jacez Walton

Here’s what the 2028 running back target had to say after his visit to Tennessee this weekend.

“I was really happy to see Tennessee win, and I hope to see them win for the rest of the season!”

Nassah Williams

The 2029 offensive lineman from Georgia was offered over the weekend while at the game, and here is what he had to say:

“I really enjoyed the game today. The atmosphere at Neyland was definitely one of the best parts; it was extremely loud, and you could feel the energy throughout the whole stadium. I really enjoyed being around the people and getting to experience everything firsthand. It was a great experience overall, and I'm definitely glad I got the opportunity to be there.”

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