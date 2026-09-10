2029 ATH TaJuan Pair Jr. Details Tennessee Football Offer

The state of Virginia has historically been good to the Tennessee football program. Producing some well-known names amongst Vol Nation. A packed list highlighted by Justin Hunter and Q'Mari Hudson, Brent Vinson, and others.

Now that Josh Heupel is at the helm in Knoxville, the state for lovers is still an area of emphasis on the recruiting trail.



Before transferring to Virginia Tech, RB Peyton Lewis called Rocky Top his home.



The Vols have extended a round of new offers to some younger prospects from the state.

2029 Maury (VA) ATH TaJuan Pair Jr. is one of the most recent Virginia talents to be offered by the Tennessee Volunteers.

"My first thought and feeling was that I was very excited," Pair Jr. told Vols on SI.



Pair Jr. already holds a few offers from schools such as; Auburn, South Carolina, UCLA, Virginia Tech, and others.

The Maury (VA) student-athlete has received a warm welcome from the Tennessee faithful as their support of the idea that Pair Jr. has an opportunity to play in Knoxville has brought a lot of joy.



"Yes. the fans seem thrilled about this opportunity," Pair Jr. said.

The sophomore talent from Virginia state there was interest in potentially visiting Neyland Stadium this fall and from the sounds of it, in the spring as well.



"How is the energy at practice? What's the culture like? How do they push you to be your best?" are just a few questions that Pair Jr. has about Tennessee, and it may not take long for the answers to be found.

At 5-foot-11, 175-pounds, Pair Jr. could play numerous positions on offense or defense. Many analyst have leaned towards the safety position, which may be a very nice fit. Vols on SI asked the Maury standout what it is in his opinion that does just that, makes him stand out and the answer was straight to the point.

"I just stand out. I might not be the biggest, but I have the grit, the heart, and the want to make plays," said Pair Jr.

It will be interesting to see how long it takes for the Norfolk (VA) native to travel south and embrace what many refer to as Big Orange Country.

With the way that Jim Knowles likes to play mulitiple defensive backs, especially safeties, it is no surprise to see this early offer. Guys that can plug and play all throughout the backend of the defense will hold more value. That is something that Pair Jr. seems to be capable of doing.

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