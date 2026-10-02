2029 In-State Prospect Marius "Titan" Turner Details First Game Day Experience with Tennessee Football

One of the young up and coming prospects in the Chattanooga, TN, is 2029 Tyner Academy (TN) ATH Marius "Titan" Turner.

The 6-foot, 175-pound two-way player is capable of impacting a game on either side of the ball as Turner plays fast and physical. Last season did not go as planned, as the injury bug struck.



However, this was a blessing in disquise as it allowed the Tyner Academy studnet-athlete to develop in the mental game and to add some nice weight heading into the sophomore season.

2029 Tyner Academy (TN) WR/DB Titan Turner (@TitanTurner2029) on the play



Turner has added some quality weight coming off an injury from last year@StephenHargis | @ChadSimmons_ | @ScenicCitySprts pic.twitter.com/kEG7lj0goi — Dale Dowden (@Dale_Dowden) August 15, 2026

2029 Tyner Academy (TN) WR Marius "Titan" Turner on the TD reception



Q1 | 10:20

Red Bank 0

Tyner 7 pic.twitter.com/bNLjReqyJC — Dale Dowden (@Dale_Dowden) September 4, 2026

The added weight hasn't slowed Turner down much at all, but has increased the ability to run through arm tackles, being a thorn in the side of most secondaries.



Playing in the same offense that features guys like JD Hinton and Dion Edwards, Turner is sometimes the overlooked man, allowing many one-on-one opportunities for the talented sophomore.

Turner is now beginning to step foot on college campuses taking in the full experience of being a prospective collegiate athlete.

First Neyland Experience

Fireworks leave colored smoke over a checkered Neyland Stadium during a college football game between Tennessee and Texas on Sept. 26, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tennessee Volunteers went to war with Texas last weekend as the Vols opened SEC play. In the crowd, a visiting Turner experiencing a game day inside Neyland Stadium for the first time.

"Yes sir, this was my first game day visit up here. It was great. I would love to be able to come back and experience this again," Turner said.



Turner mentioned that this was really the first visit overall as the recruiting process is just beginning, which could be great for Tennessee football as the bar appears to be set pretty high.

The young Ram was with an older teammate, 2028 four-star Tyner Academy (TN) ATH Dion Edwards.



Edwards is no stranger to wild game day visits, and as Turner embraces this phase of recruititng, he has a nice resource to rely on for pointers and questions.



Turner spoke with a defensive back coach, and may have been taken back a bit when the coaches engaged him and were curious of him.



"He was asking my name and what position I play. They want to see my film, so I have to get that to them."

Titan plays both sides of the ball, and could potentially play either side at the next level depending on who recruits him based on their needs. On this day, it was the receivers that Turner was eyeballing.



"I noticed that like, if you play receiver here, they block. You have to work hard and never take a play off. Do everything full speed," Turner said.



It gave a familiar appeal seeing how the wide outs rotate periodically. Keeping guys fresh and happy. Turner is used to a rotation format as the Tyner Rams use the same method with their depth and rotations.

"Yes sir, I already got the feeling of that playing at my high school, and I see it here," Turner said.

This was the second overall trip for Turner to Tennessee, as a spring visit earlier this year was the first meeting of the two.

As the Vols continue to target Dion Edwards, Turner may end up on Rocky Top a couple of more times this season

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