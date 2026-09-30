2028 Interior Offensive Lineman Jaxen Cepeda Breaks Down His Tennessee Game Day Visit

The Tennessee Volunteers hosted a lengthy list of players on a visit last Saturday, as many were in town to see the Tennessee vs. Texas game. One of the players to make his way to visit the Vols is Jaxen Cepeda.

Cepeda is a four-star prospect who plays on the interior offensive line. The talented prospect has quickly become a top target for many in the class of 2028, and he currently holds offers from Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and many others.

The talented prospect from Arkansas could catch up with Vols On SI to detail his visit with the Vols. Here is what he had to say.

Jaxen Cepeda Speaks With Vols On SI

Jaxen Cepeda during a visit to Tennessee | Jaxen Cepeda

"The visit was really good. Getting to be there for the Texas game made it even better because the atmosphere was crazy. Neyland was packed and you could literally feel how much Tennessee football means to everybody there. It was cool getting to experience that in person instead of just seeing it on TV. I also got to spend more time around the coaches and people there and learn more about what Tennessee is all about," Cepeda said when speaking to Vols On SI.

He would then detail which coaches he had the chance to connect with. The talented prospect said that the conversations went really well. Here is what he had to say.

"I spent a lot of time with Coach Storm and Coach Elarbee; it was really good. I’ve enjoyed getting to know the whole staff, but having that one-on-one time and being able to talk football and life outside of football was important to me. The conversations felt pretty natural, and I never felt like I was just being recruited. We talked about what they see in me and what they like in my game. I really appreciate how genuine the coaches have been," Cepeda said.

The talented prospect would then detail what stood out to him the most on his visit, as he named his biggest takeaway.

"Probably just how big Tennessee football really is and how much the people around the program care about it. Being there for the Texas game and seeing the crowd, the stadium, and the whole environment was different. It also gave me a better understanding of what the opportunity would look like beyond just football. I’m looking for a place where I can develop as a player, get my degree, compete at the highest level, and be around people who are going to push me, and Tennessee showed me a lot of that," Cepeda said.

The Tennessee Volunteers have been involved in his recruiting cycle, which is something that he has noticed. In fact, he detailed that the Vols are one of the teams that he is taking seriously.

"I’d say Tennessee is definitely a school I’m taking seriously. I’ve really enjoyed getting to know the coaches and learning more about the program. I’m still taking my time with the process and getting to know all the schools that are recruiting me," Cepeda said.

Finally, he detailed whether he will be making his way back to campus for a visit anytime soon. Here is what he had to say.

"I don’t have anything locked in right now. I’ve enjoyed every time I’ve been there, and I think there’s still a lot more I want to see and learn about the program before I make any decisions. I’m just trying to take each visit and each conversation for what it is and make sure I’m making the right decision for me when the time comes," Cepeda said.

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