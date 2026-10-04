2029 No. 1 OL Landon Ghea Details Visit with Tennessee Football

The Tennessee Volunteers had the opportunity to once again host a top-rated offensive lineman as the Vols went 2-1 in SEC play after defeating Auburn 24-14.

2029 Milton (GA) OL Landon Ghea returned to Rocky Top for what would be an amazing visit.



The blue-chip lineman is slated to be a five-star prospect as both Rivals and 247Sports have the sophomore already tabbed as a four-star recruit. Ghea is rated as the 2029 No. 1 offensive lineman in the country.

The Milton (GA) standout has been connected with Tennessee football for a quite some time and this visit validated that Ghea is making some of the right choices in terms of his recruitment.

Vols on SI caught up with Ghea for a deeper analysis of the visit.

"I think the overall treatment," said Ghea of what stood out the most during this trip to Knoxville.



"From the parking, to the time I got with coaches from the head coach all the way down to analyst. I felt like a major priority," Ghea elaborated.

Receiving a full-court press in the sense of having numerous coaches getting involved is very indicative of how highly the staff views Ghea.



"Their message is I'm number one on the board, and I'm their main priority," Ghea told Vols on SI.



"That felt really good to hear. It makes me want to work harder to keep proving."

Do not take that with a grain of salt, as Vols on SI can confirm the work that Ghea is willing to put in. Back during the off-season, Ghea was competing in a camp setting where it appeared that his shoulder may have dislocated. Instead of calling it a day, Ghea walked off, worked his arm back into place, and called out the next man. The epitome of what you want in a lineman.

Josh Heupel has been involved during this recruitment, and having the opportunity to further build upon that relationship is huge for the coveted sophomore. That is one of the biggest things to Ghea as he understands the recruiting dynamics very well for an underclassman. This isn't the first rodeo for the Ghea family. More on that later.

"It is important to me because relationships will be one of the more important things to me. I want to feel like I'm going to be invested in," Ghea explained.



With the staff's full attention, I'd say the Vols are getting an early jump on the investment as they continue to recruit the blue-chip OL.

Ghea had the pleasure of watching the banged up, but still productive offensive line unit assert themselves, leading to a player's game-high stat line.

"They (OL) bullied the d-line. Over 200 yards rushing, they were the difference in the game. Once they owned the trenches, it opened the pass and helped balance the offense," Ghea analyized.

This made the third trip to Rocky Top for Ghea, and the family seems to like Knoxville as well.



"They like it, especially because it's so close to home, and they already feel like they know the coaches because this is my third time here, already."

Tennessee is heavily in the mix from the Ghea perspective, and a visit like yesterday is just re-affirming early thoughts throughout the process.



"They were already there (in the mix of top schools), it just showed me that I am making the right choices in who I'm visiting," Ghea stated.

This is my recruitment

2029 Milton (GA) OL Landon Ghea | Dale Dowden/@Dale_Dowden - Vols on SI/@VolsonSI

As mentioned earlier, the Ghea family are no strangers to the recruiting process. Landon's older brother, Ryan Ghea, is a sophomore tight end for the Auburn Tigers.



As many would like to think that is the reason behind yesterday's visit, that couldn't be any further from the truth. The younger Ghea has made it clear that his process is his.



"My recruitment is my recruitment. I am going to make a decision that fits me, just like my brother did for himself. We are two different players and I will want different things. I always look up to him and he has helped me get to where I am, but I am going where it best fits me," Ghea said.

Josh Heupel and company will continue to pursue Ghea as many of the nation's blue-blood programs will, but the Vols should feel great about where things stand. It does not hurt Tennessee in any stretch having a couple of former Milton Eagles in their locker room to provide a first-hand POV from the inside to help answer any questions that Ghea or his family could have about the overall program.



The Vols also have the commitment for Milton's 2027 QB, Derrick Baker.

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