Dylan Haley Explains Decision to Decommit From Tennessee Football

Tennessee football lost a member of its 2027 recruiting class Tuesday when three-star defensive back Dylan Haley announced he was reopening his recruitment. The Cherokee Bluff High School standout from Flowery Branch, Georgia, had been committed to the Volunteers since June. Following his decision, Haley shared a message on X explaining the thought process behind his change of plans. His statement expressed gratitude toward Tennessee's coaching staff while emphasizing his faith and conversations with family.

Dylan Haley Shares Message Following Tennessee Decommitment

Haley began his message by thanking the Tennessee coaching staff for the opportunity to join the program.

"First and foremost, I want to thank the entire Tennessee coaching staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be a part of the Vol family. I also want to thank everyone who has supported me throughout this process." The Georgia prospect then explained that his decision came after considerable reflection and discussions with those closest to him.

"Sometimes the path we envision for ourselves isn’t the path God has planned for us. After much prayer, thought, and conversations with my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Tennessee and reopen my recruitment."

Trust the lord with all your heart🙏 pic.twitter.com/yB8yilk957 — Dylan Haley (@DylancHaley) November 10, 2026

Haley concluded his statement by expressing appreciation for the relationships he developed and optimism about his future. The message did not identify another program or provide a specific reason for moving away from his Tennessee commitment.

What Haley's Decision Means for Tennessee's 2027 Recruiting Class

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Haley's departure leaves Tennessee with 18 commitments in its 2027 recruiting class as head coach Josh Heupel and his staff continue preparing for the early signing period. The Volunteers still have several defensive backs committed, including Preston Glasco, Carter Jamison, and Brandon Leavell. Glasco, another Georgia prospect, committed to Tennessee on October 28, giving the Volunteers an additional option in the secondary.

Haley, listed at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, originally chose Tennessee following an official visit in June. His recruitment also included scholarship offers from several SEC programs, including Georgia, Auburn, and Ole Miss. With his recruitment officially reopened, those programs could become factors again, although Haley has not publicly identified a new favorite.

For Tennessee, the focus now shifts toward maintaining its remaining commitments and completing the 2027 class. Haley's decision creates another recruiting storyline to follow as the December signing period approaches.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.