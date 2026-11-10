Tennessee Football Commit Announces Decision to Decommit

The Tennessee football team has been having a great season, as they are currently 7-2, with key wins across the schedule, as they are coming off their massive win over the Kentucky Wildcats, a team that has a ton of talent that simply didn't match well with the Tennessee program.

Dylan Haley Decommits From Tennessee

The Tennessee Volunteers play great because they are able to recruit some top-end talent along the way. This is something that continues to build, as they are looking to finish strong in the class of 2027. Yet, this will happen without one of their long-time commits, as Dylan Haley, a cornerback prospect who was committed to the Tennessee Volunteers, has announced his decision to officially decommit from the program.

This is something that feels a bit out of nowhere, but that is part of the recruiting game, as things like this happen all the time.

As for Haley, he is from the state of Georgia, as he attends Cherokee Bluff High School in Flowery Branch. Haley has become one of the better players in the state of Georgia, but even still he remains a three-star on 247Sports, who currently has him ranked as the nation's No. 56th athlete in the country.

It is unknown at the time if there was a school that offered more, or is catching Haley's attention of Haley more, or if this was a decision based on keeping his options open. The Tennessee Volunteers have a ton of talent committed still, even earning the verbal pledge of a fellow cornerback in the state of Georgia, Preston Glasco from Grayson High School. He is the latest commit, but many have hopes that he is the final one, especially now that Haley has announced his decommitment from the Tennessee program.

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Early Signing Period is approaching for the Vols and everyone else, as they are set to sign the majority of their prospects on December 2nd, while recruiting others to join the class.

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