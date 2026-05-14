6-foot-7 Offensive Lineman Reacts to Offer from Volunteers

The state of Georgia has produced some great players who have gone on to become Volunteers legends. Players like Eric Berry out of Creekside High School in Fairburn, Georgia, and Jamal Lewis out of Douglass High School in Atlanta, Georgia, come to mind for all Vols fans.

Even now, some of Tennessee’s best current players grew up in the Peach State. Mike Matthews had a breakout sophomore year with 813 receiving yards, and he played his high school football at Parkview High School in Lilburn, Georgia. Ty Redmond played an integral role in the secondary as just a true freshman last year, and he won multiple state titles while playing at Milton High School in Milton, Georgia.

The future of Tennessee also seems like it will have deep roots in Georgia, with players like rising freshman Braydon Rouse from Kell High School in Marietta, Georgia, earning high praise from Vols coaches. Also, two of Tennessee’s current commits in its 2027 class play in Georgia: Derrick Baker from the previously mentioned Milton High School and Kadin Fife from Chattooga High School in Summerville, Georgia.

Another player who could join Tennessee in the future is Amaree Joshua, a 6-foot-7 offensive lineman from Hillgrove High School in Powder Springs, Georgia. The rising junior was recently offered by Tennessee, and he discussed his offer from the Vols with Vols on SI.

Amaree Joshua Talks Tennessee Offer

Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel poses for a picture with Roy and Adam Webb during the Big Orange Caravan held at the Riverdance Restaurant in Guild, Tenn., on April 28, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Volunteers were the first SEC offer for the rising junior, and with them being such a historic program, an offer from them meant a lot to Joshua.

“I was extremely excited to get an offer from Tennessee because I remember watching them on TV when I was young. It's a surreal feeling getting an offer from them. It means a lot to me to get an offer from Tennessee because it shows that my hard work is paying off.”

He has not set a visit to Tennessee this summer; however, he hopes to soon, and he has confirmed visits to Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, and Oklahoma State.

Now that he’s been offered by Tennessee, he wants to get to know the program more, and “I want to learn what it’s like to get developed by their coaches.”

There are a few things that Joshua wants Vols fans to know about him.

“I’m a hard worker, and I’m committed to doing anything to help the team and get better.”

Last season, Joshua helped his high school, Hillgrove, to a 9-3 record in one of the best high school football classifications in the country.