865 Live Capsule: David Sanders Jr.
2025 five-star offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. (Charlotte, N.C.) is joining the Tennessee Volunteers for their annual "865 Live" weekend.
Providence Day School offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. made the trip to Knoxville, Tennessee, this weekend for their annual "865 Live" event, which brings elite recruits together on Rocky Top. This is Sanders's third unofficial visit to Tennessee over the past month or so, and the Vols are doing well ahead of his official visit slate. We went to the tape to break down his game.
Pass-Rush Set
There are a lot of high school offensive tackles that flash in run-blocking. Sanders separates himself in pass protection - his athletic profile and refined technique enabled him to become a three-year starter for Providence Day at left tackle while winning state championships. He has a signature snatch move where he quickly locates the shoulder pads of opposing defensive linemen and gets them on the ground, putting them in a near-impossible situation to start the rep. Sanders can kick-slide out and get depth on high-caliber pass-rushers, keeping his quarterback clean without needing extra help.
Leg Drive
Sanders stands 6-6 and weighs 270 pounds; he's been purposefully adding weight to his frame since he entered high school. He doesn't want to sacrifice his unique athleticism but knows he must get to a weight suitable for Power-5 football and beyond. Still, his leg drive is powerful, with even the biggest defenders stumbling backward. Providence Day greatly utilizes Sanders in run-game extensions because they trust him to get outside the tackle box, engage, and then be violent enough to create a gap. He gains momentum with each passing step when he engages with a defender, and that should continue with a steady weight-gain progression.
Effort
There are two categories when evaluating offensive linemen: violence and effort. Sanders still must work on the violence when finishing blocks, as they can tend to be inconsistent at this point for high schoolers. However, Sanders plays with his hair on fire - this is a guy who wants to block multiple defenders who wants to make the winning block. He's fit well into a dynamic, prolific system at Providence Day, and you can't do that without a high motor.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
