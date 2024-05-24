865 Live Capsule: Jaime Ffrench
2025 five-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrench (Jacksonville, Fla.) is visiting the Tennessee Volunteers for their annual "865 Live" event.
Mandarin High School wide receiver Jaime Ffrench made it into Knoxville, Tennessee, this weekend for Tennessee's annual "865 Live" event. He's surrounded by several blue-chip prospects the Vols are also after, and getting him to campus this weekend is big for Tennessee.
The Vols are battling several premier programs for his services and will get him in on an official visit on the weekend of June 14. We went to the tape to break down his game and see why Ffrench is so highly coveted.
Vertical Speed
Ffrench caught 62 passes for 1,247 yards and 14 touchdowns - he knows how to create explosive plays. He has the speed to get behind defenders, and once he gets the ball into his hands, he somehow finds another gear. Ffrench finds space in the open field and works his route directly vertically, outpacing defenders. He maintains balance while working upfield, meaning he can bounce off tackles and keep working.
Natural Hands
The best pass catchers can locate a ball into their hands without using their body to assist. It requires a lot of hand strength, but Ffrench has that. There were several instances on tape of him finding the ball late, but Ffrench could guide the football and complete the catch late in the process. Several other Florida products have flashed similar hands at the same age - the ability to use timing as an advantage is impressive. Ffrench can wait on the football to disguise its position downfield from defensive backs and then snatch it out of the air at the last second in an uncontested window.
Separator
Ffrench is a smooth operator - he just looks like a complete receiver. He measures 6-1 and 185 pounds and moves gracefully throughout his routes. Ffrench does a nice job of working through his explosion, setting his defender up slowly before attacking in one motion and following through. He approaches each rep with a different pacing, altering how he releases at the line of scrimmage to continue mixing things up for corners.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
