A Deeper Dive Into What Brayden Rouse Will Bring To Tennessee
The Vols just landed a huge priority target for the class of 2026 as the Tennessee recruiting continues to stay hot.
PROSPECT: Brayden Rouse
PROJECTED POSITION: Linebacker
VITALS: 6-foot-3, 215-pounds
SCHOOL: Kell High School (Marietta, Georgia)
Josh Heupel and the Volunteer staff prioritized Rouse over a year ago and never let off the throttle. When you look at the visit schedule of the rising senior, no one has done a better job than the Vols in terms of getting the coveted linebacker on campus.
Rouse is not your typical linebacker. You can line the newly committed Vol up in various positions, and the odds are in his favor. Over the summer, many have seen the acrobatic catches made on offense during 7v7 action. Yes, one of the nation's best linebackers could be referred to as a cheat code on the offensive side.
Defensively, Rouse is what you look for in a linebacker but he also adds much more from the athletic and pass coverage standpoint. Expect the Vols to utilize the size and athletic ability by lining Rouse up in various spots to influence and dictate what the opposing offense calls.
Vols On SI decided to dig a little deeper and see what a current coach has to say about the impact of Rouse. Coach Chaz Ferdinand Sr. was gracious enough to provide a closer look at the new commit.
"Brayden is an extremely hard worker. (He) demands a lot from himself but that's the nature of most football coaches' sons. He (Rouse) can do anything you ask him to on a football field. The best thing about him is his best football is ahead of him."
This resonated with Vols On SI as a former Kell coach and now current Dalton coach, Darius Miller, has conversed with Vols On SI in the past on how Rouse developed and grew into what we know as a top-10 linebacker, and in many senses, it was kind of a late bloomer kind of situation.
This will give the Vols two of the Top-10 linebackers in the class, as TJ White is waiting with open arms.
William Inge continues to stack at the linebacker position, and with a specimen like Rouse, Inge is preparing to be the premier linebacker coach of the SEC.