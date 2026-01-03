ACC Linebacker Transfer Announces Plans to Visit Tennessee Football

The Tennessee Volunteers have the chance to become one of the better teams when it comes to the transfer portal, as they have the chance to land many talented transfers, and will be tasked with doing so after a very lengthy, yet tragic start to the portal season. This is due to the fact that they have already lost many players who were set to be starters for the Vols, but they will now have more positions that they have to fill in the transfer portal.

A lot of their stars that they have lost is on the defensive side of the football, which is expected to be the main focus for the Josh Heupel led staff, as Jim Knowles and company will look to put together an electric defense to help show much needed improvements following what could go down as the worst defensive season from the Vols since Heupel was named the head football coach for the Vols. The coach that he had coaching the defense is no longer with the Vols, which is another big reason for some of these names to hit the portal along with some of the position coaches leaving.

Not to mention that the Vols have lost some stars on the offensive side of the football as well, which can be viewed as some bad news as well. Tennessee will need to make fewer additions on that side of the football, but now that they are losing some of their top guys (especially on the offensive line), the Vols will have much more to address than they might have anticipated.

Khmori House to Visit Tennessee Football

UNC football linebacker Khmori House | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Vols have some positions that are sitting well, and one of those positions is the linebacker position, but let's not be secretive either, the Vols are looking to land a prospect at the position following the departure of Arion Carter. With Carter off to the NFL, that leaves the main guys being Jeremiah Telander, Jadon Perlotte, and Edwin Spillman, and the Vols could use maybe one body to help bridge the gap that is left open from Carter. One of the players they are actively targeting is Khmori House, who has announced his plans to visit the Tennessee Volunteers.

House finished this season with 45 solo tackles, one sack, one interception, and one forced fumble. He is also someone who has been viewed as a top player at the position. The prospect is currently rated as the 77th best player in the portal and the 6th best linebacker in the portal, according to 247Sports .

While the exact date has yet to be announced, the decision to visit the Vols has been confirmed. He has confirmed two visits as of now. Those two visits will be to the Tennessee Volunteers and to the Arkansas Razorbacks. Both are programs needing to make some splashes on the defensive side of the football. This will be one to watch for Vols fans.

