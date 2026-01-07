Tennessee Football Misses on Key Linebacker Transfer Portal Target

The Tennessee Volunteers have many needs that they need to fill when it comes to the transfer portal, as they are losing multiple players from a variety of different positions to both the transfer portal and the NFL Draft. The Vols have lost nearly 30 players to the transfer portal. The Vols want many positions in the portal for their additions.

One of the positions that they need is a linebacker. They only need one in the portal, as their young guys are more equipped to be in bigger roles. However, they could use another body in the room. They were targeting one of the better linebackers in the transfer portal, as they were targeting someone who has done a fantastic job and would fit the scheme that they run. The LB that they were targeting is now off the board, but not to the Vols.

The player that the Vols have missed on this time is Khmori House. House is one of the better linebackers to find a new team, as he is now off to Arkansas. The newest Razorback committed between the two schools on Wednesday, which felt like another devastating loss for the orange and white. He is someone who will be viewed as a possible preseason All-SEC LB, as he is a guaranteed starter for the SEC program. House was accomplished even before he transferred a season ago to be the new LB for the North Carolina Tar Heels. He has competed for two teams thus far and has been dominant for both.

He will be one of the better backers, and this will be one of the bigger misses for the Vols in the portal cycle.

Here is what he did in his early years at Washington according to the Tar Heels website .

Khmori House's Bio

Sep 21, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies linebacker Khmori House (28) returns an interception against the Northwestern Wildcats during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

• A transfer from the University of Washington where he played in 12 games as a freshman before announcing his departure prior to the Sun Bowl

• Played for former Huskie defensive coordinator and new Tar Heel DC Steve Belichick at UW

• Earned Freshman All-America honors from College Football Network in '24 after playing in all 12 regular season games and recording 35 tackles (19 solo), 1.0 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, an interception and four pass breakups

• Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week after a win over Northwestern, when he had three tackles and an interception

• A product of S. John Brisco High School in Bellflower, Calif.

More Vols News