Aaron Butler Narrows Recruitment

The 2024 recruiting cycle is in full effect. Head coach Josh Heupel and company are pushing their chips in on the recruiting trail, making a concerted effort to recruit elite talent.

Aaron Butler is one of those players. Butler narrowed his recruitment to thirteen schools on Wednesday: Tennessee, USC, Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State, Ohio State, Alabama, Washington, LSU, Texas A&M, Georgia, Colorado, and Oregon.

Butler is one of the top defensive backs in America and is a consensus top recruit across the major recruiting platforms. He plays for Calabasas High School in California, helping them to an 8-5 finish in 2022.

He was one of their top players on both sides of the ball. Butler seems to want to play wideout in college, recently posting a photo to his Twitter captioned, "Mention me as a ATH or mention me as a WR. Or don’t mention me at all #Respectfully. (I score touchdowns)."

The California star was initially committed to USC before backing off his pledge a few days ago. He logged 38 catches for 830 yards this season, scoring 16 total touchdowns.

In an interview with On3's Chad Simmons, Butler noted Tennessee as one of the top schools in his recruitment. The Volunteers are in on him, whether he decides to play receiver or corner.

