Amaya Manuel Commits to the Lady Vols Basketball Program

The Tennessee Lady Volunteers just wrapped up a huge win against the New Haven squad, which showed a ton of fight against the Lady Vols in the Food City Center. However, this is a game that the Lady Vols won by 43 points, despite many believing that this wasn't a great performance overall, despite a strong finish in the contest.

While this looked like a big win on paper, the biggest win of the night came off the court. In fact, one could say that this was one of the best scenarios for the Lady Vols.

Amaya Manuel Commits to the Lady Vols

Amaya Manuel on her Lady Vols official visit. | Amaya Manuel

That being said, one of their top targets has officially committed to them, making her just the second commit in the entire class. This is a big deal for the Lady Vols, as they landed Amaya Manuel, a talented guard from the state of Missouri. She is someone who has been viewed as a top prospect in the entire country, as she has even earned herself a ranking of No. 25 on ESPN. This means that she is a high four-star prospect and is ranked similarly to fellow Tennessee Lady Vols commit Maci Pringle.

This couldn't have come at a better time, as the Lady Vols will be signing Pringle on Wednesday, and now they may be signing Manuel as well, which is a good sign for this program taking a step forward.

The decision to commit, and eventually sign with the Lady Vols, was made with plenty of thought, as she waited until what appeared tpo be the buzzer before the signing period began. She committed to the Lady Vols over multiple SEC schools, as the other finalists in her recruitment were the Missouri Tigers, the Arkansas Razorbacks, and the oddball of the group, the Arizona State Sun Devils.

This is a big win for Coach Kim Caldwell and her staff, which might just top the performance on the court Tuesday.

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