Analysis: Vols Bring In Complete Tight End in Campbell

Every team has needs when they enter a recruiting cycle. Some position groups end up needing immediate impact players, some need to replenish depth at a position, and sometimes teams need a class to provide players prepared to start early as well as more developmental players. The tight end position falls into that final group for the Tennessee Volunteers as they look to replace a long-time starter while also restocking the depth at the position in the 2021 class. Jeremy Pruitt looks very likely to at least secure the commitments of two tight end prospects in the 2021 cycle. While the tight end position has evolved in recent years, Pruitt tends to recruit a more traditional type of tight end. While many playing the position have started to bump out into the slot, play off the line, and be less involved with blocking, Pruitt, with his emphasis on the running game, has looked almost exclusively for tight ends that can be in-line blockers as well as receivers. Today, the Vols secured a commitment from just such a tight end, their first in the class, from three-star Paulding County High School (Douglasville, GA) product Miles Campbell.

The ability to block and be an asset in the running game is a requirement from a tight end that will be playing for Jeremy Pruitt. That means that a certain size is required for tight end prospects to interest the Vols. At 6’3” and 240 pounds, Campbell has the size that Tennessee requires from their tight ends, enough height to be a red zone threat and a difficult assignment for defensive backs to cover, enough size to hold up as an effective blocker against linebackers and defensive ends in the SEC. Campbell is a willing blocker that shows a bit of a nasty streak on film when blocking downfield or setting an edge for a running back. Coming from a spot as an in-line blocker, Campbell will need to work to keep his pad level lower when working against much larger, longer defenders in the SEC. Where Campbell can separate himself is working to get to the second level of defenses and leading run plays to the outside. Campbell is an excellent athlete for his size, and that speed allows him to reach the second and third levels of a defense, as well as the perimeter, where he can bring his size to bear as an impact blocker. Campbell will have to develop as a pass protector, as the Vols have used tight ends in protection extensively the last two seasons. That said, with an improving offensive line, the hope is that Campbell is only chipping a defensive end most of the time, getting out for routes, rather than pass protecting.

Highlights from Campbell's Junior season.

It may seem strange to focus on the blocking ability first for a tight end that is the kind of athlete that Campbell is, but that blocking ability is a key for Jeremy Pruitt. Tight ends that can't prove themselves as an asset blocking are unlikely to play. That said, Campbell is a complete tight end, and from his spot as an in-line tight end or flexed out away from the formation, Campbell is a dangerous receiving threat as well. Campbell has spent most of his career at Paulding County playing out as a wide receiver. Against quality competition in Georgia, Campbell shows the speed to get open and separate from good corners at his size and weight. Sliding into the tight end spot, Campbell brings that same speed, smooth gait, and excellent acceleration. Working against linebackers and safeties, Campbell is a threat to stretch the field wherever he lines up. What's more, Campbell possesses the fluid change of direction and solid enough routes that he can break underneath or into a mid-range route easily when linebackers especially cheat back to respect his speed, giving his quarterback an easy, productive throw. Campbell has the speed, routes, hands, and ball skills of a good wide receiver that is accustomed to playing against good competition. When those skills are slid to the tight end position, with a player the size of Campbell, he becomes a huge matchup weapon for the offense. Campbell is too fast in a straight line for most linebackers, too big for most safeties, who unless they walk up to take him in man risk a short, dump off route turning into a good gain, and entirely too large for most corners to deal with. Campbell has the ball skills of a wide out, and once he secures a catch, he turns up field and shows that athleticism to run like one. If his quarterback can hit him in stride, Campbell is capable of out running third level defenders to the endzone in a footrace, and strong enough to drag smaller defensive backs there if he has to.

Jim Chaney has been successful utilizing his tight ends throughout his career as a play caller. In Campbell, he is being given an athlete that can consistently threaten the deep middle of the field. A tight end with the athletic ability of Campbell gives Chaney a tool to use to manipulate the defense. The Vols can force opposing defenses to tip their hands pre-snap as to their coverages by how they handle Campbell. When playing on the same side as a receiver like Josh Palmer or Deangelo Gibbs, the Safety is forced to either play over the top and help the corners defend a deep ball, leaving Campbell to a linebacker, or take Campbell himself and risk one of the big play receivers getting behind a corner. This allows Chaney to help his quarterbacks identify coverage early and hit the receiving option to take maximum advantage of the defense. That Campbell is able to provide this kind of threat as an in-line tight end, in the same formation and alignment as an off tackle run play he blocks on, makes his impact even more profound. Campbell's presence on the field will not tip any offensive tendencies, and it allows the Tennessee offense to be balanced, thus harder to defend. Campbell is a special athlete with good size and an excellent set of tools as a receiver. He will require some development, but his speed and ball skills will make him a valuable weapon in the Tennessee offense early in his career in Knoxville.