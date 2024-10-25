Antoni Kade Ogumoro Locks His Recruitment Down
Tennessee had many commits on campus for the Third Saturday in October. One of their commitments who made it in is from Oklahoma.
That commit is offensive lineman three-star Antonio Kade Ogumoro. Ogumoro committed to the Vols before the season began and has been all Vols since. He finally had the opportunity to return to Knoxville and caught up with Tennessee on SI following his visit.
“My visit to Tennessee was incredible. It felt great to be back on campus and to experience the energy firsthand. The fans, the facilities, and just the overall atmosphere reminded me why I committed to the Vols in the first place. The coaching staff made me feel like family, and it was a chance to really soak in what it’s going to be like once I officially join the program. The atmosphere was electric. Being in Neyland Stadium with over 100,000 fans, you can feel the passion and intensity of the fanbase. It’s one thing to watch the games on TV, but being there in person, you get a real sense of how much football means to the community. The noise, the energy, and the tradition — it’s all on a different level. The whole place is buzzing from start to finish, and it’s impossible not to get fired up when you’re in that environment.”
This visit went so well that he is locking down his commitment and solidifying his verbal commitment to the Tennessee Vols. “Honestly, this visit really solidified my decision. I’m 100% locked in with Tennessee. The coaches have always been upfront and honest with me, and they continue to show why this is the right place for me. I’m not looking to visit or talk to any other schools at this point. The relationships I’ve built here, with both the staff and the players, are too strong. I can’t see myself anywhere else.”
He did get the chance to speak to some of the recruits on campus who have yet to commit to Tennessee. He made it a point to pitch Tennessee to those athletes. “I did speak with a few other recruits at the game. Of course, I pitched Tennessee to them — I let them know that if they want to be a part of something special, this is the place to be. The program is on the rise, and we’ve got a chance to do something great here. I shared how much the coaches care about us as players and as people. It’s not just about football here; they’re preparing us for life, too. I told them Tennessee feels like home, and if they want to be part of a family, this is the place.”
He spoke with his position Coach Glen Elarbee and Head Coach Josh Heupel. “Yeah, I got to reconnect with Coach Heupel and Coach Elarbee. It’s always great talking with them because they’re so real and down to earth. Their message to me was clear: they believe in me and are excited to get me on campus as soon as possible. They talked about how I fit into their vision for the offensive line and how they plan to develop me into a key player for the team. Hearing that from them just reinforced my decision and made me even more eager to get to work.”
He will be returning to Knoxville before the season concludes despite not having a return date set. “I’ll definitely be back on campus this season. I’m planning to come to a couple more games, but I don’t have an exact date just yet. The coaches want me there as much as possible, so I’ll definitely make it happen. I love being around the team and getting to experience everything firsthand. Every time I come back, it just feels like home.”
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Moves Into Top Five of AP Poll After Oklahoma Win
- Offensive Grade Report: Tennessee Vs Oklahoma
- Tennessee Defeats Oklahoma 25-15 On The Road
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports