Bam Whitfield Discusses Tennessee Peer Recruiting Message to Two Top Vols Targets
Kamauri "Bam" Whitfield is one of the better prospects in the state of Florida, and he is someone that has already committed to the Tennessee Vols. He has been committed to the Vols for less than a month, but his peer recruiting impact has started to shine through.
This is something he discussed when talking to Vols On SI following his visit. Here is what he had to say.
Kamauri Whitfield Talks Tennessee Peer Recruiting and More
"This visit was great overall. The energy around the program really stood out — from the coaches to the fans, everybody showed love. It felt genuine being back on campus, and the staff made sure I felt like a real priority. I’ve been on a few visits before, but this one stood out because it felt more like family. You can tell the culture they’re building is special," the Tennessee Volunteers commit stated when speaking to Vols On SI.
He is one of three commits in the Vols 2027 class. Did he get a chance to speak with the other commits?
"Yeah, I got to spend some time with JP and Princeton. Those are my guys. We already have a good bond forming between us, and it’s cool seeing how we’re all locked in and motivated to build something special together. We talked a lot about what we could do once we all get there and how we want to be that next wave that changes things."
The talented commit had his opportunity to peer recruit. He went into detail about this.
"Yeah, I talked to a few guys that were on campus, just letting them know why I believe in the program and what we’re building. I won’t say too many names, but I definitely tried to get in a few ears — it’s all about bringing in the right people to keep this class strong."
The defensive back commit then jumped into conversation about his plans to return for another visit. Here is what he had to say.
"For sure. I plan on being back again before the season ends. Every time I visit, it feels more like home, so I definitely want to get back around the staff and just keep building those relationships."
There are many different targets that the Vols have such as David Gabriel Georges and Joshua Dobson. Did Whitfield talk to them?
"I didn’t get to talk with them too much, but I’d definitely tell them this is the spot to be. The program is on the rise, the coaches keep it real, and we’re building something that’s going to make noise in the next few years. If they want to be part of something special, they should come join us."