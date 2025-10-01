2027 Blue-Chip DB Joshua Dobson Talks Tennessee Football
One of the most coveted corner backs was on display last Friday night.
2027 blue-chip corner back Joshua Dobson was in action, and it didn't take long for Dobson to impact the game.
Dobson's team didn't get the result they wanted, but the group will regather and prepare for a new test.
Rivals, 247sports, and ESPN may all have very slightly different rankings, but there is one thing they all agree on. Dobson is among the top two rated corners in the country and is a high profiled overall player as well.
Dobson's team went down 14 early in the first quarter, but the talented defender would have plans for the ensuing kickoff.
The result didn't go in favor of Dobson and his teammates, but the group never quit. The resilience was evident. The 2027 standout says it is something that is often discussed.
"It's just what we talk about in practice, every day. Effort. When you're down, you got to learn how to come back from that. We tried to come back. We played hard that second half, so I'm proud of my team," Dobson said.
Dobson has quite the busy spring, summer, and now fall when it comes to getting on campus to further evaluate potential schools. The South Carolina product was recently in Tennessee as the Vols welcomed UAB.
"It was just like, a family environment thing. Like, getting to know the coaches better. I talked to the whole staff. They show a lot of love, I love the Vols. I can't wait to get back. Gret game atmosphere, it was amazing. Even though they didn't play a major P4 team, so, I liked that," Dobson explained to Vols on SI.
Dobson did his job as well by evaluating what the guys at his position were doing. One thing away from skill and technique that stood out the most, opportunity.
"Man, they start freshmen. They play freshmen early. Number 4 (Ty Redmond), he's a great corner, tall, long, kind of reminds me of myself. Coach ET (Earnest Thomas II) is doing a good job with him. Also, Colton Hood, that came from Colorado. Now, he's projected to be a first rounder, that's amazing. He wasn't on any draft boards before the season," Dobson said.
For a talented player like Dobson to see Tennessee play its youth, is a huge selling point. These young men want to get better, but they also want to play. While not everyone will have that luxury, guys like Dobson find a way on the field in some capacity. Early playing time is always an appeal.
"Definitely, that is something that is important to me. I want to come in and if I do what I'm supposed to do, I feel like I can get on the field as a freshman," Dobson noted.
It's impressive that a talent such as Dobson would recognize that he has to do what he needs to, in order for that to be possible. Dobson doesn't seem to be the entitled type but just wants a fair shot to compete.
The Vols have been on the trail of Dobson and have made it clear that they want him on Rocky Top. Throughout the process, Tennessee has been a team often mentioned. What has the Big Orange still in striking distance?
"What impresses me is how much they stay in contact. The effort they show. The way they talk to my mom, my dad, the way they show love to my sister when she is there. It's just all a great thing. I'm going to keep them in my top," Dobson said.
Dobson would hold true to those words as just days after this interview, there would be a Top 12 announcement. The Vols survived the trim.
Dobson is aiming at a potential return visit for the Oklahoma game. That may be an environment that he doesn't want to miss, if the UAB atmosphere made an impression.
This will also give the Vols another shot to make sure they are keying in on an important element for Dobson.
"Definitely, the family environment. On and off the field development from my position coach, and winning," Dobson stated.
