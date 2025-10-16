Where New Tennessee Commit Kamauri Whitfield Currently Ranks
The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the many teams in the recruiting world that have hopes of being able to land the best of the best early on, as they like to be able to focus on the heavy hitters down the stretch, while feeling the comfort of the players they have already brought in. This is exactly what has happened in the 2026 class, and the Vols have lost some recruits, but they still currently have a top-10 class in the nation, which means, despite anything that didn't work, they still have shown some signs of these things working.
They are doing just that now in the 2027 recruiting class, as the Vols have been able to land two commitments in the class thus far. This is huge for any success that they look to have, but until things get more frequent, we don't know the exact direction this team is going. The Tennessee Vols commitments thus far are both on the defensive side, with one of the commits being a legacy commit, and the newest commit being a state of Florida standout.
The Tennessee Volunteers have the chance to be able to get one of the better steals in the class of 2027, as they landed one of the more notable cornerback players in the state of Florida. That player being Kamauri "Bam" Whitfield. Whitfield is a 5-foot-11 prospect from The First Academy High School, who has a lot of things to like, which is something that we will be discussing in an article coming out soon. This is something that the Vols want to be able to touch on, as the ability to land some of these guys will be key, which they didn't hesitate to take the commitment.
Here is where the prospect currently ranks at the time of this article.
Kamauri Whitfield's Ranking on 247Sports
Whitfield is someone that is ranked as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. His current ranking indicates that he is the 35th best cornerback and the 37th best player in Florida, but let's remember that the Florida high school prospect is in one of the toughest states in the nation. He is rated as the 425th best player in the nation.
The Vols will continue to search for the best of the best, as if things go well, and the Vols hit on some of the prospects they are in good with, this could be one of their greatest recruiting classes of all time.