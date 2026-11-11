Coach Ryan Pavlik Shares Insight Following Jack Nicholls' Decision to Sign With Tennessee

The Tennessee baseball program has been signing some of its best prospects who are committed to the class of 2027, including pitcher Jack Nicholls, who is quickly becoming a top player in the state of New Jersey.

His coach, Ryan Pavlik, recently caught up with Vols on SI to detail what the Tennessee Volunteers are getting out of their newest signee. Here is what he had to say.

Jack Nicholls on the mound. | Jack Nicholls

What is Tennessee Getting Out of Jack Nicholls as a Player in Particular?

"Jack is a true competitor who is dedicated to his craft and puts in the work necessary every single day. Jack brings an intensity and competitive fire to the mound that elevates everyone around him. His passion, confidence, and edge set the tone for the entire team, creating an energy that teammates feed off of. He competes with purpose, attacks every hitter, and brings a level of toughness and determination that strengthens the culture of the program. He is the type of pitcher whose presence makes everyone around him better," Pavlik said

What is Tennessee Getting Out of Jack Nicholls as a Person in Particular?

"Jack is the type of player who brings value to the program far beyond what he does on the baseball field. While his talent and ability as a player speak for themselves, it is his character, work ethic, and the way he carries himself off the field that truly sets him apart. He understands the importance of accountability, dedication, respect, leadership, and doing things the right way. He represents himself, his teammates, and the program with pride every day," Pavlik said

What is Your Message to Jack Nicholls as He Signs With Tennessee Baseball, and Waht are Your Thoughts on the Tennessee Program?

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

"My message to Jack as he continues his baseball career at the University of Tennessee would be to embrace every opportunity, trust the work that you’ve put in, and never lose the passion that got you here. Stay hungry, stay humble, and never stop competing. Remember to enjoy every moment because the journey goes by quickly! You’ve earned this opportunity, and I can’t wait to see what you accomplish. Having the opportunity to know and watch Jack grow over the past six years has been incredibly rewarding. It has been amazing to see his maturity, both as a player and as a young man, and the strides he has made along the way. Jack’s growth, dedication, and commitment to becoming better have been evident every step of the journey. I couldn’t be happier for him and the opportunity he has earned to continue playing the game he loves at the University of Tennessee. Jack has earned this opportunity, and I couldn’t be prouder of the person and player that he has become," Pavlik said.

What is Your Message to Tennessee Fans Now Jack Nicholls Has Signed

"Sit back and enjoy the show! Jack will step on the mound with a level of passion, energy, and intensity that his teammates can rally around, and the University of Tennessee fan base will embrace. He competes with emotion, confidence, and a genuine love for the game that makes him exciting to watch. He is the type of pitcher who will give fans a reason to get on their feet, get loud, and be excited every time he takes the ball," Pavlik said.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.